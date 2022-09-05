Healthcare Data Interoperability Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 Forecast & Analysis By ZMR
global healthcare interoperability solutions market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in by 2030
The global healthcare interoperability solutions market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2%. ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data interoperability in the healthcare sector is the ability of myriad information systems, equipment, and application to link with each other in a coordinated way within organizational boundaries for accessing and exchanging data among the participants. Healthcare data interoperability helps in improving the health of the population as well as the individual. Interoperability solutions are used in various healthcare facilities such as hospitals. For example, e-prescribing interoperability solution enable providers of ambulatory healthcare services to electronically send prescriptions to drug stores.
— Prakash Torase
The global healthcare interoperability solutions market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2% due to the increasing need of reducing healthcare costs, government initiatives for enhancing patient care and safety, etc.
Get a free sample in PDF form @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/healthcare-data-interoperability-market
Global Healthcare Data Interoperability Market: Growth Factors
Increasing need to deliver patient specialized healthcare services along with the need for making healthcare facilities cost-effective will drive the healthcare data interoperability market expansion. Apart from this, massive acceptance of electronic health record software in both emerging economies, as well as developed countries, will favorably impact the industry size. Additionally, system interoperability and data exchange are predicted to play a pivotal role in augmenting the healthcare outcomes. Moreover, it helps in providing secured and high-quality healthcare facilities to the patient along with succoring payment reforms, transparency in dealings, and enhances the individual’s ability to effectively manage their health. Nonetheless, low level of awareness pertaining to healthcare data interoperability software in the third world economies, lack of technically skilled staffs will obstruct the market surge over the years ahead. The COVID-19 has impacted the healthcare sector positively by shifting the focus of people towards the importance of healthcare. Government’s initiative to provide effective treatment to patients suffering with the infection has proved to be a recreation of medical priorities across healthcare institutions. This will result in the growth of the healthcare data interoperability market in the next coming years.
Global Healthcare Data Interoperability Market: Segmentation
The global healthcare data interoperability market is segmented into Type, Level, Deployment, Application, Model, End-Users. Based on the Type, the global healthcare data interoperability market is bifurcated into solutions and services. In 2018, the services segment accounted for maximum market share due to the shift in trend towards cloud computing & cloud-based platform for faster performance. On the basis of Level, the global healthcare data interoperability market is divided into foundational, semantic, and structural levels. In 2018, the structural segment dominated the market due to high adoption rate of technology. Deployment wise, the global healthcare data interoperability market is segmented into cloud-based and on premise. On premise segment contributed maximum towards the growth of the market due to rising demand for data exchange. In terms of Application, the global healthcare data interoperability market is categorized into diagnosis, treatments and others. The diagnosis segment ruled the market of healthcare data interoperability due to rising need for effective information flow for diagnosis of diseases. By Model, the global healthcare data interoperability market is segmented into centralized, hybrid, and decentralized. Centralized segment generated the maximum revenue due to high efficiency and reliability. By End-users, the global healthcare data interoperability market is divided into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. Hospitals held the maximum share due to maximum support from government.
Get More Insight before Buying@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/healthcare-data-interoperability-market
Global Healthcare Data Interoperability Market: Regional Analysis
Based on regions, the global healthcare data interoperability market can be divided into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the market share in 2018 due to increase in demand for efficient healthcare services, increase in the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and effective HER implementation by healthcare organizations are some major factors driving the adoption of interoperability solutions in this region.
Asia Pacific is likely to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to the growing medical tourism, rising demand for quality healthcare, and increasing government expenditure on healthcare facilities.
Global Healthcare Data Interoperability Market: Competitive Players
The key players operating in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market are Corner Corporation, Infor, Inc., All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, InterSystems Corporation, Orion Health Group Limited, iNTERFACEWARE, Quality Systems, Inc., OPS Labs, Epic Systems Corporation, ViSolve, Inc., and Jittery, Mediocrity, Experience Health, Edifices Inc. The companies are adopting strategies such as product launch, adoption of technologies, etc. to remain ahead of competitors in the market.
Request For Customization of Report
Global Healthcare Data Interoperability Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Related Press Release@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/healthcare-data-interoperability-market
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country report. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Read our other Trending Report:
Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-19-9-cagr-global-breast-cancer-liquid-biopsy-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-357-05-million-by-2028--industry-trends-growth-value-opportunities-statistics-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301571057.html
Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market@ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-9-6-cagr-pharmaceutical-continuous-manufacturing-market-size-worth-usd-3-24-billion-in-2028--zion-market-research--global-industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-301571128.html
Prakash Torase
zion market research
+1 855-465-4651
prakash.t@marketresearchstore.com