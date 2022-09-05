Fleet Management Software Market Size is Estimated to Reach $55.89 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 16.1%- IndustryARC
Fleet Management Software Market size is estimated to reach $55.89 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet Management Software Market size is estimated to reach $55.89 billion by 2026, growtin at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Fleet Management Software solution provides authentic actionable data to aid automate fleet operations. To keep vehicles and other associated features performing smoothly, a fleet management solution offers data-based insights regarding safety, vehicle tracking, operations Management, passenger cars, and others. The significant transformation in the fleet management sector owing to digitalization, platformization and data-driven business models has driven the Fleet Management Software Industry. The rising adoption of Telematics software and hardware, enables fleet operators to seek complete fleet management lifecycle, starting from asset tracking, data capture, maintenance & repair to driver safety. Moreover, the emergence of the Fleet IoT market offers optimum and seamless connectedness across various assets, vehicles as well as mobile workforce management solutions to stream smart mobility solutions. In addition to that, demand for location-based asset tracking solutions across warehouses and the overall supply chain hub are some of the factors that will drive the Fleet Management Software Market.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fleet Management Software Market highlights the following areas -
1. The rising boom in e-commerce has accelerated the demand for effective operation of the logistic sector, which drives the growth of the Fleet Management Software Market.
2. The demand for autonomous driving cars and Electric vehicles has grown exponentially, which drives the Fleet Management Software Market growth
3. North America dominated the Fleet Management Software Market in 2020 with a share of 41.3 %, followed by Europe owing to the significant adoption of asset tracking devices across several end-verticals.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16198
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fleet Management Software industry are -
1. Geotab Inc.
2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
3. Verizon Connect
4. Trimble Inc.
5. Omnitracs, LLC
Click on the following link to buy the Fleet Management Software Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16198
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Fuel Management System Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fuel-Management-System-Market-Research-505303
B. Automotive Analytics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18951/automotive-analytics-market
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn