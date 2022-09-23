Global Antidiarrhoeals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Antidiarrhoeals Market Report by The Business Research Company covers antidiarrhoeals market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2022”, the antidiarrhoeals market is expected to grow from $3.58 billion in 2021 to $3.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the antidiarrhoeals global market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antidiarrhoeals market demand is expected to reach $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%. Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs market.

Key Trends In The Antidiarrhoeals Market

Increase in the use of biologics medicines poses to be a restraint to the antidiarrheals market. Biologics are medicines derived from living organisms like human beings, animals or other microorganisms using biotechnology and are composed of proteins, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of each of these substances. Due to their ability to target inaccessible parts using small-molecule therapies, biologics are being preferred over the traditional chemical drugs. This shift is restricting the antidiarrheal drugs market hampering the growth of the market.

Overview Of The Antidiarrhoeals Market

The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services. Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements. Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.

By Drug Class: Mucosal Protectants, Motility Modifying Drugs

By Application: Adults, Children

By Type: OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs

By Geography: The global antidiarrhoeals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Sanofi Aventis and Bayer.

