Global Toilet Roll Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022”, the toilet roll market is expected to grow from $15.2 billion in 2021 to $15.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The toilet rolls market is expected to grow to $16.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.3%. The increase in demand for away-from home hygiene products among residents of urban regions is expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Toilet Roll Market

Companies in the toilet roll market are increasingly using Through Air Drying (TAD) Technology, a high standard technology to produce paper. Toilet paper produced using TAD technology makes it suitable for rolled products and has high absorbency with improved properties of bulk. Ultra toilet paper is produced using TAD technology in which during drying the paper air is blown into the fibres.

Overview Of The Toilet Roll Market

The toilet roll market consists of sales of toilet roll also called as toilet paper used as a sanitary paper. The market includes the sales of toilet paper made from recycled paper or fresh leaves pulp and used for cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene, which are disposable and easily degradable products. The company’s manufacturing toilet rolls are primarily engaged in manufacturing of toilet roll with one, two or multi layers, ultra-toilet papers and more used in household or commercial segments.

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

• By Type: 1 Ply, 2 Ply, 3 Ply, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel

• By End-User: Household, Commercial

• By Geography: The global toilet roll market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Cascades, Essity, Reckitt Benckiser, Angel Soft, and Caprice Green Toilet Paper.

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of toilet roll market. The market report analyzes toilet roll market statistics, toilet roll global market size, toilet roll global market share, toilet roll global market growth drivers, toilet roll global market segmentation, toilet roll global market major players, toilet roll market growth across geographies, toilet roll industry trends and toilet roll market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The toilet roll global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

