Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 7.45% by 2028 Forecast By ZMR

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is projected to reach US$ 2114 million by 2028, a 7.45% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices was valued at US$ 1192 Mn in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 2114 Mn by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2022 - 2028
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over US$ 1192 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $2114 million by 2028.

The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.

Market Growth

The global remote patient monitoring devices market is projected to grow owing to the rising need and demand for patient independence when it comes to monitoring health signs. This could be driven by the rising number of patients requiring healthcare including the geriatric population, patients suffering from chronic diseases, and others which has subsequently resulted in healthcare being overwhelmed with the growth in patient hospital admission. As per Statista, more than 1.5 million people were admitted to National Health Service hospitals between July and September of 2019.

Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global remote patient monitoring devices market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.45% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
B) In terms of revenue, the global remote patient monitoring devices size was valued at around USD 1192 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2114 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, services were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021
D) Based on the end-users segmentation, providers were the leading revenue-generating payment modes in 2021.
E) On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Opportunities

As per a survey by ThroughCare, a care coordination software may start from USD 0.99 per month going up to USD 8 per month. While there are other factors that decide the final cost a patient or a health provider spends on RPM devices and systems, the global remote patient monitoring devices market has witnessed a rise in more affordable systems constraining the same features as the high-end models. For instance, affordable smartphones that track oxygen, heartbeat, blood pressure, etc., and send signals in case of detection of abnormal changes in body systems. Since more people can access RPM devices, the global market is projected to witness higher growth opportunities

Regional Analysis

The global remote patient monitoring devices market is projected to grow owing to the high adoption rate of RPM devices amongst patients as well as more insistence of healthcare providers to deploy RPD devices in their medical units. The regional growth may also be driven by the rising investments in upgrading the technologies associated with RPM devices to cater to multiple medical conditions, along with faster information relays between devices.

There is a significant surge in service providers who are developing software and programs to help patients get comfortable with the technology and use it to its full potential. For instance, in 2021. George Roberts, Henry Kravis, and other investors have announced a series of investments of USD 25 million in 100Plus for upgrading remote patient monitoring systems.

To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market

Recent Developments:
A) In August 2021, Rx. Health announced that the company has entered a partnership with Livecare, intending to bring remote patient monitoring systems to payers, pharma, and the healthcare system. Rx. Health will not be able to include device-based RPM in its otherwise device-less patient care.
B) In April 2020, 100Plus, one of the leading and fastest growing RPM platforms designed for doctors and patients, announced the launch of its platform with three brand new remote patient monitoring devices called blood glucose monitor, 100Plus blood pressure cuff, and digital weight scale. The devices will cater to the medical needs of senior citizens in the comfort of their homes.

Some key players of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market are:

ResMed
Medtronic
100-Plus
AltumView Systems
Omron Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Boston Scientific
A&D Company
Cardiomo Care
BIOTRONIK
MedM
Bardy Diagnostics
GE Healthcare
Hoffmann-La Roche
OSP Labs

This report segments the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market into:

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By Application

Diabetes
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By Type

Services
Devices
Respiratory Monitoring
Multi-Parameter Monitoring
Cardigan Monitoring
Blood Glucose Monitoring
Others

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By End-User

Patients
Providers
Payers

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

