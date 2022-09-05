Automotive Internet of Things Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global Automotive Internet of Things market is estimated to account for US$ 165.5 Billion by 2025

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Apple Inc.

◘ AT&T Inc.

◘ Audi AG

◘ Cisco Systems Inc.

◘ Ford Motor Company

◘ General Motors

◘ Google Inc.

◘ Intel Corporation.

◘ International Business Machines Corporation

◘ Microsoft Corporation

◘ NXP Semiconductors N.V.

◘ Robert Bosch GmbH

◘ Texas Instruments Inc.

◘ Thales Sa

◘ Tomtom N.V.

Drivers and Restraints

Forecasts for the Smart Fitness market are rooted on well-researched data and assumptions based on existing trends and factors. Therefore, the research study serves as a repository of analysis and data for every area of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, developments, and more. Several future growth factors and risks are analysed to get a clear handle on the overall market.

Detail Automotive Internet of Things Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Offerings:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Connectivity Form Factors:

• Embedded

• Tethered

• Integrated

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Communication Type:

• In-Vehicle Communication

• Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

• Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market, By Application:

• Navigation

• Telematics

• Infotainment

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Takeaways of the Automotive Internet of Things Market:

◘ The global automotive IoT market was valued at US$ 19.9 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 165.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.57% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing installation of infotainment systems in vehicles, globally.

◘ Among connectivity form factors, embedded segment held a dominant position in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high use of embedded systems in various applications such as adaptive cruise control, airbags, in-vehicle entertainment systems etc.

◘ Among communication types, the in-vehicle communication segment held a dominant position in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increasing installation of route information and road traffic controller systems that provides up-to-date travelling time and the maximum speed limit and other information with the option to choose route and on the basis of real-time information.

◘ North America automotive IoT market held the dominant position in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to presence of major automotive companies such as General Motors and Ford in the market. In addition to this, the region is an early adopter of technologies such as IoT, which plays a major role for growth of the market in this region.

Reasons to buy the report:

○ To provide a comprehensive picture of the Automotive Internet of Things market, illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecasting of the market have been undertaken based on type, offering, deployment, process, industry, and region.

○ In order to offer comprehensive insights into the Automotive Internet of Things market, a value chain analysis has been completed.

○ This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Internet of Things market's major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

○ The study includes important participants, a comprehensive analysis of their income streams, and a full competitive landscape of the market.

