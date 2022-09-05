LAMEA Amphibious Vehicle Market to grow at 12.2% of CAGR During 2027
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Amphibious Vehicle Market by Mode of Propulsion (Water-Jet, Track-Based and Screw Propeller), Application (Surveillance & Rescue, Water Sports, Water Transportation and Excavation), and End Use (Defense and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global amphibious vehicle industry generated $2.70 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $5.02 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10462
Leading market players
BAE Systems
EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd.
General Dynamics Corporation
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Marsh Buggies Incorporated
Rheinmetall AG
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
Wetland Equipment Company, Inc.
Wilco Manufacturing LLC.
Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10462
Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of total share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in defense budget and military expenditure in countries such as U.S. and Canada. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to technological developments in the field of defense systems and rise in investments by governments and military agencies.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10462
Based on end use, the commercial segment held the highest market share, accounting for around four-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to surge in demand of amphibious excavators for dredging purposes. However, the defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in conflicts in land and marine borders.
Request for Customization of this report at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10462
Covid-19 Scenario
Governments across various countries have shifted their focus toward spending on healthcare and safeguarding the economy. This might result in reduced spending on the defense sector. Some of the countries had already announced reductions in the defense budget. This would affect the demand for amphibious vehicle.
Manufacturing activities were stopped during the lockdown in many countries. In addition, the lockdown disrupted the supply chain. During the post-lockdown, manufacturing activities would begin and supply chain would be regulated. In addition, R&D activities would gain pace and the trend of innovation will take place.
Browse Complete Report at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/amphibious-vehicle-market-A10097
Similar Research Report:
Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-regenerative-braking-system-market
About Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10462
Leading market players
BAE Systems
EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd.
General Dynamics Corporation
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Marsh Buggies Incorporated
Rheinmetall AG
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
Wetland Equipment Company, Inc.
Wilco Manufacturing LLC.
Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10462
Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of total share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in defense budget and military expenditure in countries such as U.S. and Canada. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to technological developments in the field of defense systems and rise in investments by governments and military agencies.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10462
Based on end use, the commercial segment held the highest market share, accounting for around four-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to surge in demand of amphibious excavators for dredging purposes. However, the defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in conflicts in land and marine borders.
Request for Customization of this report at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10462
Covid-19 Scenario
Governments across various countries have shifted their focus toward spending on healthcare and safeguarding the economy. This might result in reduced spending on the defense sector. Some of the countries had already announced reductions in the defense budget. This would affect the demand for amphibious vehicle.
Manufacturing activities were stopped during the lockdown in many countries. In addition, the lockdown disrupted the supply chain. During the post-lockdown, manufacturing activities would begin and supply chain would be regulated. In addition, R&D activities would gain pace and the trend of innovation will take place.
Browse Complete Report at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/amphibious-vehicle-market-A10097
Similar Research Report:
Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-regenerative-braking-system-market
About Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn