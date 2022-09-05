Vascular Embolization Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 2,851.5 Mn by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC

Vascular Embolization Market

Embolization is a minimally invasive treatment (an alternative to open surgery) that blocks one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Vascular Embolization Market" 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Vascular embolization refers to the passage and lodging of an embolus within the bloodstream. It is a minimally invasive treatment that blocks one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels. Vascular embolization agents are used to acutely stop flow in blood vessel or vascular area by the means of mechanical occlusion. These agents are released into the blood through a catheter to biologically or mechanically occlude the target vessel; permanently or temporarily.

Vascular Embolization Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Vascular Embolization Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Medtronic PLC, Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson (Cerenovus), Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., Terumo Corp, Shape Memory Medical Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Vascular Embolization Market, By Embolization Technique:

Coiling Devices

Non-coiling Devices

Global Vascular Embolization Market, By Application:

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Oncology

Neurology

Urology

Other Applications

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:

Increasing number of clinical trials and increase in research and development is expected to augment the growth of the global vascular embolization market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Instylla Inc. reported the enrollment of the first patients in the pivotal Embrace Hydrogel Embolic System (HES) global randomized clinical trial for the treatment of hypervascular tumors.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀

Rise in cases of automobile accidents across the globe is expected to augment growth of the global vascular embolization market. For instance, embolization provides expedited/minimally invasive control of bleeding with less disruption of normal tissues than surgery, and plays vital role in the non-operative management of many traumatic injuries, resulting in a decreased need for blood transfusion and improved survival. According to WHO, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death, around 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road accidents.

