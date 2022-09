Pectin Market Size Worth US$1.1 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Pectin Market is size is forecasted to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pectin Market is size is forecasted to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Pectin is a structural acidic heteropolysaccharide that is extracted from the cell walls of fruits and vegetables. It has a high concentration of galacturonic acid which is a sugar acid obtained from galactose. When Pectin is heated, along with a liquid, it expands and forms a thick gel. This makes Pectin an excellent thickener and gelling agent that is used in a variety of industries like the food & beverages, Pharmaceutical and Personal Care & Cosmetics. Pectin is also very safe and harmless to human bodies and has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The report describes various segmentations, the drivers & challenges, and the market landscape of the Pectin.Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Pectin Market highlights the following areas -1. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region holds the largest share in the Pectin Market. This is largely due to the Food and Beverages Industry in the region.Pectin is considered one of the safest and harmless food additives. It is extracted directly from the peels of fruits and vegetables.2. Due to the increase in demand for Convenience Food and Fast Food as well as Dairy & Dairy-alternative products in regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, the demand for Pectin has also observed a rise.3. Pectin can be used in a variety of functions such as gelling, thickening, pH balancing and more. The versatility of Pectin is one of the reasons it is one of the most preferred food additives in the market.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Pectin industry are -1. Cargill Incorporated2. Ingredion Incorporated3. CP Kelco4. Tate & Lyle LLC5. Koninklijke DSM N.VClick on the following link to buy the Pectin Market Report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Related Reports:A. Organic Food & Beverages Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026)B. Beauty And Personal Care Products Market - Forecast 2021 – 2026Contact Us:Mr. Venkat ReddyIndustryARCEmail: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.comUSA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596IND: (+91) 40-485-49062