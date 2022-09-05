Edge Data Center Market Size 2022 | with a CAGR of : 16 %, Top Companies data report covers, Market-specific challenges, Technology, Latest Trends and Forecast

PUNE, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is Edge Data Center Industry Insights?

Edge Data Center market identifies the increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the Edge Data Center market growth during the next few years. Also, increased disease diagnostic modalities, and increasing research on combination therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Our Company has been monitoring the edge data center market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on edge data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for video streaming services, focus on development of smart cities, and increasing mobile data traffic. In addition, rising demand for video streaming services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The edge data center market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscapes

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

Who are some of the key players operating in the Edge Data Center market and how high is the competition 2022?

Company Information: List by Country Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In Edge Data Center Market Insights Report Are:

Compass Datacenters LLC

Eaton Corp. Plc

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

VertivÂ Group Corp.

Get a sample copy of the Edge Data Center market report 2022

It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with Competitive benchmarking, Historical data & forecasts, Company revenue shares, Regional opportunities, Latest trends & dynamics, growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

What are the major applications and type, of Edge Data Center?

By Component

• IT infrastructure

• General construction

• Power management systems

• Cooling systems

• Security solutions

• Racks

• DCIM

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/16167143?utm_source=ng



360 market updates presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our antimicrobial therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Edge Data Center market sizing

• Edge Data Center market forecast

• Edge Data Center market industry analysis"

What is our report scope?

This report focuses on the Edge Data Center in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Edge Data Center market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

What are the major regional markets of Edge Data Center in Global, according to the 360 market updates report?

Edge Data Center Market analysis, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022:-

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Edge Data Center industry. Global Edge Data Center Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/16167143?utm_source=ng

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Edge Data Center Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

•Executive Summary

oMarket Overview

•Market Landscape

oMarket ecosystem

oValue chain analysis

•Market Sizing

oMarket definition

oMarket segment analysis

oMarket size 2019

oMarket outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

•Five Forces Analysis

oFive forces summary

oBargaining power of buyers

oBargaining power of suppliers

oThreat of new entrants

oThreat of substitutes

oThreat of rivalry

oMarket condition

•Market Segmentation by Component

oMarket segments

oComparison by Component

oIT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oGeneral construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oPower management systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oCooling systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oSecurity solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oRacks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oDCIM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oMarket opportunity by Component

•Customer Landscape

•Geographic Landscape

oGeographic segmentation

oGeographic comparison

oNorth America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oAPAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oEurope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oSouth America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

oKey leading countries

oMarket opportunity by geography

oMarket drivers – Demand led growth

oMarket challenges

oMarket trends

•Vendor Landscape

oOverview

oVendor landscape

oLandscape disruption

•Vendor Analysis

oVendors covered

oMarket positioning of vendors

oCompass Datacenters LLC

oEaton Corp. Plc

oEquinix Inc.

oFujitsu Ltd.

oHewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

oHitachi Ltd.

oHuawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

oInternational Business Machines Corp.

oSchneider Electric SE

oVertiv Group Corp.

•Appendix

oScope of the report

oCurrency conversion rates for US$

oResearch methodology

oList of abbreviations

Exhibit

•1: Key Finding 1

•2: Key Finding 2

•3: Key Finding 3

•4: Key Finding 5

•5: Key Finding 6

•6: Key Finding 7

•7: Key Finding 8

•8: Parent market

•9: Market characteristics

•10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

•11: Market segments

•12: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

•13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

•14: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

•15: Bargaining power of buyers

•16: Bargaining power of suppliers

•17: Threat of new entrants

•18: Threat of substitutes

•19: Threat of rivalry

•20: Market condition - Five forces 2019

•21: Component - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

•22: Comparison by Component

•23: IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•24: IT infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•25: General construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•26: General construction - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•27: Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•28: Power management systems - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•29: Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•30: Cooling systems - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•31: Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•32: Security solutions - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•33: Racks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•34: Racks - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•35: DCIM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•36: DCIM - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•37: Market opportunity by Component

•38: Customer landscape

•39: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

•40: Geographic comparison

•41: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•42: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•43: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•47: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•48: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

•50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

•51: Key leading countries

•52: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

•53: Impact of drivers and challenges

•54: Vendor landscape

•55: Landscape disruption

•56: Industry risks

•57: Vendors covered

•58: Market positioning of vendors

•59: Compass Datacenters LLC - Overview

•60: Compass Datacenters LLC - Product and service

•61: Compass Datacenters LLC - Key offerings

•62: Compass Datacenters LLC - Key customers

•63: Compass Datacenters LLC - Segment focus

•64: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview

•65: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments

•66: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings

•67: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key customers

•68: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

•69: Equinix Inc. - Overview

•70: Equinix Inc. - Business segments

•71: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings

•72: Equinix Inc. - Key customers

•73: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

•74: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

•75: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments

•76: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

•77: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key customers

•78: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

•79: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview

•80: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

•81: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings

•82: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key customers

•83: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

•84: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview

•85: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

•86: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings

•87: Hitachi Ltd. - Key customers

•88: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

•89: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

•90: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

•91: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

•92: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key customers

•93: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

•94: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

•95: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

•96: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

•97: International Business Machines Corp. - Key customers

•98: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

•99: Schneider Electric SE - Overview

•100: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments

•101: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings

•102: Schneider Electric SE - Key customers

•103: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

•104: Vertiv Group Corp. - Overview

•105: Vertiv Group Corp. - Product and service

•106: Vertiv Group Corp. - Key offerings

•107: Vertiv Group Corp. - Key customers

•108: Vertiv Group Corp. - Segment focus

•109: Currency conversion rates for US$

•110: Research Methodology

•111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

•112: Information sources

•113: List of abbreviations

Browse complete table of contents at –

https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/16167143?utm_source=ng#Tables

Reasons to buy this report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Edge Data Center Market

To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

To gain insights of the countries/regions in the Edge Data Center Market.

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a Single-User License) - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/16167143?utm_source=ng

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/