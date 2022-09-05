Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022 - Transformative Mega Trends in AI Create ICT Growth

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service identifies growth opportunities related to providing integration services to build customized solutions for AI, edge data centers, and offering industry vertical/function-specific applications and others.

As the Mega Trends shape the AI landscape, it will have a ripple effect on new revenue and growth opportunities for start-ups and global information and communication technology (ICT) companies.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Artificial intelligence (AI) leverages algorithms and large data sets to find underlying relationships and drive new or better business outcomes. While still nascent, AI technologies are being adopted across industries globally to innovate business models, drive operational efficiencies, and create strategic differentiation.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the pace of digital transformation and AI adoption as organizations seek to explore new means of creating sustainable business models and driving customer value. In addition, the AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, making it essential to understand the overarching trends affecting AI and its adoption.

A few trends are:

AIaaS model is emerging as a key growth-driving strategy for AI vendors in the market.

The focus on multimodal AI is increasing to unlock data potential.

AI-enabled point solutions and use-case-based solutions are gaining mainstream adoption.

AI will require the capability to operate in cloud and edge environments.

The focus on ethical AI as a core implementation aspect is increasing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

AI Definitions

AI Landscape

AI Ecosystem

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Mega Trends Emerging in Artificial Intelligence Market

AIaaS Model is Emerging as a Key Growth Driving Strategy for AI Vendors

The Focus on Multimodal AI is Increasing to Unlock Data Potential

AI will Require the Capability to Operate in Cloud and Edge Environments

AI-enabled Point Solutions and Use-case-based Solutions are Gaining Mainstream Adoption

The Focus on Ethical AI as a Core Implementation Aspect is Increasing

4 Way Forward

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Consulting and Advisory Services for AI Roadmap

Growth Opportunity 2: Industry Vertical/Function-specific Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 4: Integration Services to Build Customized Solutions for AI

