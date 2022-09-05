South African Petroleum Industry Report 2022: Prices and Demand, Refineries Shutting Down, Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Petroleum Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of petroleum products from crude oil and natural gas in South Africa, and the wholesale and retail trade of these products.

Information on the manufacture of lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products, as well as the manufacture of other petroleum/synthesised products is also included. There is comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, import and production statistics, the performance of notable players and relevant developments.

There are profiles of 72 companies including major producers, refiners and retailers Sasol, TotalEnergies, Astron, BP, Engen and Shell, gas companies such as Easigas and lubricants companies such as Fuchs.

High oil and gas prices, which peaked following the February 2022 outbreak of the war in Ukraine, have resulted in oil majors reporting record profits globally, although there is a risk that high prices could lead to a decline in demand. Four of the country's six refineries have shut down, mainly in response to growing operating costs to meet new regulations such as clean fuels.

However, Karoo shale gas reserves, two recent local gas discoveries and two new finds in Namibia could transform South Africa's reliance on depleting local gas reserves and gas imports.

Price and Demand

The Russia-Ukraine war has propelled oil prices to over US$100 a barrel and sent fuel prices rocketing. Government intervened to temporarily reduce the fuel levy and has proposed deregulating the petrol price. While fuel demand is recovering, fuel sales have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Diesel demand surged, mostly driven by Eskom's diesel purchases. Prices have been tempered by China's lockdowns and the release of strategic oil reserves by oil-producing countries.

Refineries Shutting Down

South Africa is refining less crude oil and only two refineries remain operational as it has become increasingly expensive to operate refineries and more affordable to import refined product. The only refineries operating are a crude refinery and a synfuels refinery after the biggest crude oil refinery ceased refining at the end of March 2022. One refinery is set to come back online in late 2022. .

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Trade

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Pricing

6.9. Carbon Tax

6.10. Clean Fuels

6.11. New Oil and Gas Finds

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS

Refiners, Processors, Wholesalers and Retailers

Lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products

Other Petroleum / Synthesised Products N.E.C.

Company profiles - Refiners, Processors, Wholesalers and Retailers

African Group Lubricants (Pty) Ltd

African Oxygen (Pty) Ltd

Astron Energy (Pty) Ltd

Avedia Energy (Pty) Ltd

Blendcor (Pty) Ltd

Blue Chip Lubricants (Pty) Ltd

BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Deojay Petroleum KZN (Pty) Ltd

Desamark (Pty) Ltd

Diesel Supply Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Easigas (Pty) Ltd

Econ Oil and Energy (Pty) Ltd

Efora Energy Ltd

Elegant Fuel (Pty) Ltd

Engen Petroleum Ltd

Finishing Touch Trading 540 (Pty) Ltd

FPS Bulk Diesel (Pty) Ltd

Fuchs Lubricants South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Germ Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gulfstream Energy (Pty) Ltd

Hammertone Fuels (Pty) Ltd

HandR South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Imbizo Petroleum Traders (Pty) Ltd

Makwande Energy Trading (Pty) Ltd

Masana Petroleum Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Mdubane Energy Services (Pty) Ltd

Motolube (Pty) Ltd

National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Omnia Holdings Ltd

Oryx Oil South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Petregaz South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Petroleum Marketing Organization (Pty) Ltd

Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)

Petrox (Pty) Ltd

Piston Power Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Primagas CC

Puma Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Quantum Energy CC

Quest Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Royale Energy (Pty) Ltd

Sasol South Africa Ltd

Sebokeng Fuels (Pty) Ltd

Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Pty) Ltd

Shell Downstream South Africa (Pty) Ltd

SLG (Pty) Ltd

Spanjaard Ltd

Sunbird Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tipublox (Pty) Ltd

Tosas (Pty) Ltd

TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Totalgaz Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tunica Trading 59 (Pty) Ltd

TWM Petroleum Services (Pty) Ltd

Vaal Truck Inn (Pty) Ltd

Valsar Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Vivo Energy PLC

Vryheid Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Winkelhaak Verspreiders CC

ZAS Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Company profiles - Lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products

Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tongaat Hulett Ltd

Company profiles - Other Petroleum / Synthesised Products N.E.C.

African Wax (Pty) Ltd

Banzi Trade 39 (Pty) Ltd

D H Brothers Industries (Pty) Ltd

GN Pearson

Goldenglo Candle and Soap Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

HandR South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jars Galore (Pty) Ltd

Kapula Candles South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lion Match Products (Pty) Ltd

National Candle and Wax (Pty) Ltd

Sasol South Africa Ltd

Sea Lake Investments (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3z0pl

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900