Global Tissue Diagnostic Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F: Consumables, Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes, Instruments, Slide Staining System, Scanner, & Tissue Processing System

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue diagnostic market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2021 to $4.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84%. The tissue diagnostic market is expected to grow to $5.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05%.

The tissue diagnostic market consists of sales of tissue diagnostics devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a medical procedure that uses instruments to remove and stain tissue that must be sent to a laboratory or pathology department for documentation of what was excised for patient care (for tissue diagnostics). This offers measurements and descriptions including any abnormalities, and an interpretation (or diagnosis) of health or disease status, under applicable legislation.

The main types of product in tissue diagnostic are consumables, antibodies, kits, reagents, probes, instrument, slide staining system, scanner and tissue processing system. The antibodies are used for the detection of infections, recognition of allergies, and the measurement of hormones and other biological markers in the blood in tissue diagnostics.

The technologies used in tissue diagnostic are immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology and workflow management and special staining to detect diseases such as breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Tissue diagnostic is mostly used in hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations.

North America was the largest region in the tissue diagnostic market in 2021. The regions covered in the tissue diagnostic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising incidence of cancer will propel the growth of the tissue diagnostics market during the forecast period. Cancer begins when genetic changes interfere, and cells start to grow uncontrollably and destroy body tissue and form a mass called a tumor. A tumor can be cancerous or benign.

Cancer can be caused due to various reasons such as genetic mutations, cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens), smoking, obesity, radiation, hormones and others. As the instances of occurring cancer increase, there will be a significant need for diagnostic procedures such as tissue diagnostics help in determining the disease state.

For instance, according to the US voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer, the American Cancer Society, in the USA, there was an expected 1.8 million new cancer cases identified and 606,520 cancer deaths in 2020, and the number was expected to increase to 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in 2021. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer drives the tissue diagnostics market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the tissue diagnostics market. Technological advancements include the introduction of automated tissue diagnostic devices/machines that collect multiple sample types, test multiple samples simultaneously, automate lab operations, and make it accessible to everyone.

Key players are focused on developing and offering these automated tissue diagnostic systems to gain a competitive edge in the market and increase revenue. For instance, in July 2020, Mylab Discovery Solutions, an Indian molecular diagnostics company introduced Compact XL - Lab in a Box, India's first fully automated Sample-to-PCR-ready system for molecular diagnostics.

The new system automates lab operations from sample handling to RT-PCR ready tube preparation and does these operations in one single compact benchtop system. The system can collect various types of samples such as tissue, plasma, swab, and sputum.

In February 2022, Labcorp, a US-based global life sciences company acquired Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) for an amount of $575 million. With the addition of PGDx and its technology, Labcorp will expand its next-generation sequencing-based genomic profiling capabilities and strengthens the existing liquid biopsy capabilities. Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) is an US-based company offering cancer genomics with a portfolio of comprehensive liquid biopsy and tissue-based products.

The countries covered in the tissue diagnostic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Major players in the tissue diagnostic market are

Roche

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Hologic

Qiagen

Bio Rad

BD

Genemed Biotechnologies Inc

Siemens

Merck KGaA

Cell Signaling Technology Inc

Cellpath Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tissue Diagnostic Market Characteristics

3. Tissue Diagnostic Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Tissue Diagnostic

5. Tissue Diagnostic Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Tissue Diagnostic Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Tissue Diagnostic Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Tissue Diagnostic Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Consumables

Antibodies

Kits

Reagents

Probes

Instruments

Slide Staining System

Scanner

Tissue Processing system

6.2. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology And Workflow Management

Special Staining

6.3. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

6.4. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

7. Tissue Diagnostic Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

