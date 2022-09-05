North American Class 1-3 Vehicles Engine Replacement Market Analysis Report 2022: Opportunities in Electric Powertrains, Telematics, & Customer-Focused Service Solutions - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Class 1-3 Vehicles Engine Replacement Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes key trends in the engine replacement aftermarket for vehicles in classes 1, 2, and 3 (Class 1-3 vehicles) in North America, providing forecasts for the market size between 2022 and 2028.

The engine replacement segments covered are new, used, rebuilt, and remanufactured products. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rates, technology & market trends, new vehicle sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO).

The North American class 1-3 vehicles engine replacement aftermarket is mature, with well-established participants that have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The engine replacement aftermarket is a relatively low-volume space as engines are built to last for many years and require infrequent replacements.

Engine technology is improving consistently in terms of reliability and durability, extending engine life. Newer models are fitted with advanced, cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets.

The study considers all such contexts and scenarios and concludes by identifying the key growth opportunities in this space for market participants to leverage. The base year is 2021, and the study period is 2018 to 2028.

The study also provides a breakdown of the engine replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. The analysis includes an overview of the competitive environment, including supplier profiles and the market shares of the top participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives On Engine Replacement for Vehicles in Classes 1, 2, and 3 (Class 1-3 Vehicles)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Takeaways

Key Growth Metrics for Class 1-3 Vehicles Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

3. Research Scope

Research Scope - Class 1-3 Vehicle Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Key Questions This study will answer

Vehicle and Technology Segmentation

Engine Replacement Market Structure

Segmentation and Definitions

Market Definitions

4. Demand Analysis

Class 1-3 EVs Unit Sales Forecast

Class 1-3 EVs in Operation Forecast

Total Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Case Impact on Engine Replacement Aftermarket - 2028

5. Class 1-3 Vehicles Total Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Total Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Total Engine Replacement Aftermarket Revenue

Overall Pricing Analysis

6. Class 1-3 Vehicles Remanufactured Engine Aftermarket

Remanufactured Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Remanufactured Engine Average Pricing Analysis forecast

Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type

Remanufactured Engine Market Share

7. Class 1-3 Vehicles Rebuilt Engine Aftermarket

Rebuilt Engine Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Analysis Forecast

Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type

8. Class 1-3 Vehicles Used Engine Aftermarket

Used Engine unit shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Analysis forecast

Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type

9. Class 1-3 Vehicles New Engine Aftermarket

New Engine unit shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Analysis forecast

Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type

10. Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment

Engine Competitor benchmark

Remanufactured Engine Brand Analysis - Retailers and Warehouse Distributors (WDs)

11. The Last Word

Supplier Profile - ATK North America

Supplier Profile - AER Manufacturing, LP

Supplier Profile - SRC Holdings Corporation

Supplier Profile - Reviva Inc.

Supplier Profile - Jasper Engine and Transmission

Supplier Profile - ETE Reman

Supplier Profile - Dahmer Powertrain

Supplier Profile - LKQ Corporation

Supplier Profile - ATC DriveTrain

12. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Powertrain

Growth Opportunity 2 - Telematics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer-Focused Service Solutions

13. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2dycm

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900