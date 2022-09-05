Submit Release
North American Data Center Colocation Services Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - Rising Hyperscale Capacity Demand from Cloud Providers, OTT Content/Digital Media, and Gaming Companies

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service considers the present scenario of the North American data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Data centers are at the core of the digital economy. Enterprises in North America have started using third-party colocation service providers increasingly. They focus on data centers to outsource their data operations. Colocated data centers help enterprises bring processing capacity closer to the data source. In addition, using this infrastructure reduces latency.

The rising hyperscale capacity demand from cloud providers, OTT content/digital media segments, and gaming companies will increase the demand for data center colocation services.

To meet this growing demand, colocation service providers in North America focus on scaling up their capabilities in terms of space, power supply, security, cooling systems, and connectivity.

It covers a detailed overview of key trends shaping the North American market, growth opportunities, revenue forecast, drivers, and restraints.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Colocation Services
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Data Center Colocation Ecosystem
  • Key Growth Metrics

3. Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4. Revenue Forecast

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Demand Analysis

5. Market Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Colocation Data Center Scalability
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Value Proposition through Integrated Edge

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bmv72


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

