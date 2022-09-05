Global Emerging NDT Techniques Market Report 2022: NDT Methods Gaining Higher Traction Among End Users than the Currently Dominant Conventional Techniques
This report discusses 4 emerging NDT techniques: Total Focusing Method (TFM), Laser Shearography, Infrared Thermography, and Terahertz NDE. The emerging NDT technique market focuses on identifying the NDT methods gaining higher traction among end users than the currently dominant conventional techniques.
Ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic, and electromagnetic test equipment traditionally dominate the NDT equipment market. The inherent limitations of the equipment to identify and characterize defects with high accuracy and reduced time in specific applications, such as composites, weld inspection, and corrosion inspection, give rise to the need for alternative technologies or emerging NDT techniques.
This report elaborates why these emerging techniques are gaining more traction during the study period covering the aspects of assessing technology potential, market applications, current challenges, competitors, and their products, and identifying the growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Composite materials find increased adoption in end-user verticals, such as wind energy, aerospace, and automotive for performance and efficiency improvements in their products. As a result, the need to inspect those products for defects and flaws increases. Currently, none of the commonly used conventional techniques, such as ultrasonic and eddy current, proves to be efficient or effective in detecting disbands, cracks, and delaminations in composites. On the other hand, emerging technologies, such as THz, Shearography, Infrared Thermography, and TFM, are effective in detecting concealed defects in several types of composite materials.
Thus, the demand for these techniques is poised to grow in the coming years. Besides, technological advancements and other market developments have increased the demand for these techniques.
The report covers more information on the specific challenges of each technique, the possibility of new market entrants, and how market participants can increase their revenue by highlighting technique-specific growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Techniques
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Top 3 Trends Shaping the Future of NDT
- Increasing Adoption of Remote Inspection in Conventional and Emerging NDT
- Sample Use Cases of Remote Non-Destructive Testing
- Future Vision of NDT: NDE 4.0, Digital Solutions Play a Major Role in Market Advancement
- Embracing Software in NDT will Transform and Accelerate the Industry Growth
- Growing Adoption of Composites Drives the Need for New NDT Techniques
- Competitive Risks and Factors
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Total Focusing Method
- Total Focusing Method (TFM)
- TFM Market Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 1: Robotics Integration and Wireless Probes
- Growth Opportunity 2: Introduce New Business Models Based on Software
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Laser Shearography
- Laser Shearography
- Laser Shearography Market Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 1: Product Innovations to Boost LS NDE Adoption for Field Inspection Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cost Reduction and New Business Models
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Terahertz NDE
- Terahertz NDE
- Terahertz NDE Market Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 1: Design Innovations in Scanners
- Growth Opportunity 2: Automatic Defect Recognition with AI/ML Integration
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Infrared Thermography
- Infrared Thermography
- Infrared Thermography Market Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI/ML-based On-screen Assistance for Technicians
- Comparison of Benefits and Disadvantages in Conventional and Emerging NDT Techniques
- Other Emerging NDT Techniques
7. Sustainability and Non-destructive Testing
- Why Advanced Technology for Sustainability Will Drive Transformational Changes in the Industrial Sector
- What are the relevant SDGs?
- Use Case #1: Hardware Advancements Drive Sustainability in Emerging NDT Techniques Market
- Use Case #2: Software-centric Strategy Boosts Sustainability through Customer Value Addition
- Use Case #3: Moving to Digital Platforms Drive Economic Growth through Improved Productivity
- Use Case #4: Open-Platform Solutions and Collaborative Approach Drive Sustainability by Solving Key Market Challenges
