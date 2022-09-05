Vivitality Emerges As A Finalist In The 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards

Vivitality is recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

Vivitality, the best wellness center and a leading provider of health products and services in Queensland, Australia, has shared some excellent news. Vivitality has been recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards. “We are delighted to inform you that Vivitality has emerged as a finalist at the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards,” says the spokesperson for Vivitality. This is a tremendous achievement for us and a great honor. Our business is now listed with other finalists on the Champions website.”

Vivitality was launched in 2006 and has been researching to make available the most comprehensive lineup of products and services to help women achieve optimal health naturally. The founder of the reputed women’s health care center, Dr. Osvaldo Cooley, Ph.D. Med. has worked with elite athletes for over 20 years.

All the recommendations offered at Vivitality are based on the vast experience gained by Dr. Osvaldo. Every step taken at Vivitality focuses on helping its patients achieve peak performance.

For Vivitality, the best wellness centre for women, this recognition as a finalist in the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards is highly deserving. The 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards received an overwhelming 3,500 plus quality entries from small businesses across Australia.

To be listed as a finalist among thousands of participants is a massive achievement for Vivitality. Recognized as a clinic that offers the best natural treatment for women, Vivitality provides a range of nutrition and workout programs customized to meet individual needs and situations.

The best natural center for women promises 10X fitness levels and helps women reach their peak performance level in just 12 weeks. They take time to assess health and fitness on several levels. This outcome of the assessment is used to create personalized health, nutrition, and fitness program.

Vivitality has won the finalist award in the Health Improvement Services category. The award will be presented on Friday, 2nd September 2022. This is the ultimate celebration for Australian small businesses. The presentation ceremony will feature great entertainment, fine dining, and drinks, all set in a spectacular “Oscars” atmosphere.

For more information, visit http://vi-vitality.com

About Vivitality:

Vivitality is a healthcare clinic committed to supporting mind and body programs for women across Queensland. The clinic offers the most comprehensive analysis of human biology, the gold standard for personalized nutrition and workout programs, and the most insightful chronic disease prevention assessment. The clinic is known for its easy appointment, friendly staff, and highly professional approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: Vitality

Contact Person: Dr. Osvaldo Cooley

Email: Send Email

Phone: (07) 3813 5666

Country: Australia

Website: www.vi-vitality.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Vivitality Emerges As A Finalist In The 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards