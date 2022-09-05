Outlook on the UV-Curable Resin Global Market to 2027 - Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Curable Resins is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UV-curable resins are defined as the cured and polymerized resins which used as raw materials in bonding, sealing, and coating. They find their major application in Printing, Coating, Adhesives & sealants, and others. The UV-curable resins provide enhanced chemical resistance, good workability, and fast curing time.

Market Drivers

The increase in consumption in various end use industries including automotive, graphics, industrial, and wood coating is expected to boost the global UV-curable resins market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for eco-friendly curable resins will positively influence the market growth.

Also, continuous technological developments along with low-cost manufacturing equipment expected to fuel the global UV-curable resins market growth. The advanced technologies have given ease in the manufacturing process.

The increase in emphasis on safe, sustainable, odor-free and green materials by various regulatory authorities across the world has resulted in the raise in need of these products. In addition, growing environmental concerns, and stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic products will support the growth of UV-curable resin market in near future.

Market Restraints

High initial capital cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global UV-Curable resin market growth. Also, the finishing defects caused by incomplete drying may limit the global UV-Curable resin market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global UV-Curable Resin Market is segmented into resin type such as Acrylated Epoxies, Acrylated Polysters, Acrylated Urethanes, Acrylated Silicones, and Others, by composition such as Monomers, Photoinitiators, Oligomers, and Coinitiators. Further, market is segmented into application such as Printing, Coating, Adhesives & sealants, and others.

Also, Global UV-Curable Resin Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Allnex, Arkema Group, Covestro AG, DIC CORPORATION, DSM, Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd., Dymax Corporation, IGM Resins, Nippon-Gohsei, SOLTECH LTD., etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global UV-Curable Resin Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Resin Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Resin Type

5.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type

5.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Resin Type

5.3.1 Acrylated Epoxies

5.3.2 Acrylated Polyesters

5.3.3 Acrylated Urethanes

5.3.4 Acrylated Silicones

5.3.5 Others

6 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Composition

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Composition

6.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Composition

6.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition

6.3.1 Acrylated Epoxies

6.3.2 Acrylated Polyesters

6.3.3 Acrylated Urethanes

6.3.4 Acrylated Silicones

6.3.5 Others

7 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3.1 Printing

7.3.2 Coating

7.3.3 Adhesives & sealants

7.3.4 Others

8 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Region

8.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type

9.3 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition

9.4 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

10 EuropeUV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type

10.3 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition

10.4 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe

11 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type

11.3 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition

11.4 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type

12.3 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition

12.4 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, Country

13 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type

13.3 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition

13.4 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.5 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies

15 Company Profiles

15.1 BASF SE

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2. Allnex

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3. Arkema Group

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Covestro AG

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 DIC CORPORATION

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 DSM

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Dymax Corporation

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 IGM Resins

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 Nippon-Gohsei,

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies

15.11SOLTECH LTD

15.11.1 Overview

15.11.2 Offerings

15.11.3 Key Financials

15.11.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.11.5 Key Market Developments

15.11.6 Key Strategies

