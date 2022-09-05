Insights on the Dealer Management System Global Market to 2032 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
This report on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Dealer Management System Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Technology Developments
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
4.3.3. Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.4.1. Drivers
4.3.4.2. Restraints
4.3.4.3. Opportunities
4.3.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
4.4. Regulations and Policies - by Region
4.5. Adoption Analysis (%) of DMS Solutions, by Business Model, 2016
4.6. Pricing Model Analysis
4.6.1. Licensing
4.6.2. Subscription
4.7. Impact Analysis of Technologies in DRM System
4.7.1. Big Data
4.7.2. Internet of Things (IoT)
4.7.3. Predictive Analysis
4.7.4. Dealer Automation
4.7.5. Cyber security
4.7.6. Connected Cars
4.8. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2032
4.8.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Million)
4.8.1.1. Historic growth trends, 2016-2026
4.8.1.2. Forecast trends, 2016-2032
4.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis - by Region (Global/North America/Europe/Asia Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America)
4.9.1. by Region/Country
4.9.2. by Deployment Model
4.9.3. by Application
4.10. Market Outlook
4.11. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.11.1. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Concentration Rate
4.11.1.1. List of New Entrants
4.11.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
5. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment Model
5.1. Overview and Definitions
5.2. Key Segment Analysis
5.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032
5.3.1. On-Premise
5.3.2. Cloud
5.3.2.1. Public
5.3.2.2. Private
6. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032
6.3.1. Transport & Logistics
6.3.1.1. Fleet Management Subscription Services
6.3.2. Construction
6.3.3. Oil & Gas
6.3.4. Mining
6.3.5. Agriculture
6.3.6. Marine
6.3.7. Motor Sports
7. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Region, 2016-2032
7.2.1. North America
7.2.2. Europe
7.2.3. Asia Pacific
7.2.4. Middle East & Africa
7.2.5. South America
8. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis
8.1. Analysis of Leading Service Centers/Distributors, by Region
8.1.1. North America
8.1.2. Europe
8.1.3. Asia Pacific
8.1.4. Middle East & Africa
8.1.5. South America
8.2. Challenges Faced by the Service Centers/Distributors and their Future Impact Analysis
9. North America Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
9.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032
9.3.1. On-Premise
9.3.2. Cloud
9.3.2.1. Public
9.3.2.2. Private
9.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032
9.4.1. Transport & Logistics
9.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services
9.4.2. Construction
9.4.3. Oil & Gas
9.4.4. Mining
9.4.5. Agriculture
9.4.6. Marine
9.4.7. Motor Sports
9.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032
9.5.1. The U.S.
9.5.2. Canada
9.5.3. Rest of North America
10. Europe Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
10.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032
10.3.1. On-Premise
10.3.2. Cloud
10.3.2.1. Public
10.3.2.2. Private
10.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032
10.4.1. Transport & Logistics
10.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services
10.4.2. Construction
10.4.3. Oil & Gas
10.4.4. Mining
10.4.5. Agriculture
10.4.6. Marine
10.4.7. Motor Sports
10.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032
10.5.1. Germany
10.5.2. France
10.5.3. U.K.
10.5.4. Rest of Europe
11. Asia Pacific Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
11.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032
11.3.1. On-Premise
11.3.2. Cloud
11.3.2.1. Public
11.3.2.2. Private
11.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032
11.4.1. Transport & Logistics
11.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services
11.4.2. Construction
11.4.3. Oil & Gas
11.4.4. Mining
11.4.5. Agriculture
11.4.6. Marine
11.4.7. Motor Sports
11.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032
11.5.1. China
11.5.2. Japan
11.5.3. India
11.5.4. Australia
11.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
12.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032
12.3.1. On-Premise
12.3.2. Cloud
12.3.2.1. Public
12.3.2.2. Private
12.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032
12.4.1. Transport & Logistics
12.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services
12.4.2. Construction
12.4.3. Oil & Gas
12.4.4. Mining
12.4.5. Agriculture
12.4.6. Marine
12.4.7. Motor Sports
12.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032
12.5.1. GCC
12.5.2. South Africa
12.5.3. Rest of MEA
13. South America Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
13.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032
13.3.1. On-Premise
13.3.2. Cloud
13.3.2.1. Public
13.3.2.2. Private
13.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032
13.4.1. Transport & Logistics
13.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services
13.4.2. Construction
13.4.3. Oil & Gas
13.4.4. Mining
13.4.5. Agriculture
13.4.6. Marine
13.4.7. Motor Sports
13.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Rest of South America
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2021)
14.3. Key Vendor Benchmarking
14.3.1. Technical solutions
14.3.2. Industry Target
14.3.3. Technology
14.3.4. Annual Turnover
14.3.5. Geographical Presence
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Adam Systems
15.1.1. Company Overview
15.1.2. Financials
15.1.3. Key Competitor
15.1.4. Business Strategy
15.2. BiT Dealership Software, Inc.
15.2.1. Company Overview
15.2.2. Financials
15.2.3. Key Competitor
15.2.4. Business Strategy
15.3. Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc.
15.3.1. Company Overview
15.3.2. Financials
15.3.3. Key Competitor
15.3.4. Business Strategy
15.4. CDK Global, LLC.
15.4.1. Company Overview
15.4.2. Financials
15.4.3. Key Competitor
15.4.4. Business Strategy
15.5. Dealertrack, Inc.
15.5.1. Company Overview
15.5.2. Financials
15.5.3. Key Competitor
15.5.4. Business Strategy
15.6. Elva DMS
15.6.1. Company Overview
15.6.2. Financials
15.6.3. Key Competitor
15.6.4. Business Strategy
15.7. Excellon Software Pvt. Ltd.
15.7.1. Company Overview
15.7.2. Financials
15.7.3. Key Competitor
15.7.4. Business Strategy
15.8. Gemini Computer Systems Ltd
15.8.1. Company Overview
15.8.2. Financials
15.8.3. Key Competitor
15.8.4. Business Strategy
15.9. Ideal Computer Systems
15.9.1. Company Overview
15.9.2. Financials
15.9.3. Key Competitor
15.9.4. Business Strategy
15.10. Irium Software
15.10.1. Company Overview
15.10.2. Financials
15.10.3. Key Competitor
15.10.4. Business Strategy
15.11. PBS Systems, Inc.
15.11.1. Company Overview
15.11.2. Financials
15.11.3. Key Competitor
15.11.4. Business Strategy
15.12. Quorum Information Technologies
15.12.1. Company Overview
15.12.2. Financials
15.12.3. Key Competitor
15.12.4. Business Strategy
15.13. The Reynolds and Reynolds Company
15.13.1. Company Overview
15.13.2. Financials
15.13.3. Key Competitor
15.13.4. Business Strategy
15.14. Velosio
15.14.1. Company Overview
15.14.2. Financials
15.14.3. Key Competitor
15.14.4. Business Strategy
15.15. XAPT Corporation
15.15.1. Company Overview
15.15.2. Financials
15.15.3. Key Competitor
15.15.4. Business Strategy
16. Key Takeaways
