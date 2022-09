Chiropractic Care Market Industry Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2030- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Chiropractic Care Market size is forecast to reach $16.9 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The Chiropractic Care Market size is forecast to reach $16.9 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chiropractic Care involves the treatment and manipulation of the body joints in order to treat disorders of the musculoskeletal system and alleviate pain in several parts of the body, by using techniques such as Auriculotherapy and Spinal adjustments. Chiropractic care also involves the treatment of conditions affecting the nervous system, through vertebral subluxation, which helps ease pain in the Lower Back, Neck, as well as Muscles. Chiropractor care involves different types of treatment which include Adjustments, Soft Tissue Therapy, Guided Exercise, and Stretches as well as a combination treatment with integrative medicine such as Osteopathic Medicine.Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Chiropractic Care Market highlights the following areas-1. Geographically, The North American Chiropractic Care market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the presence of several key players in the regions who provide a wide range of Chiropractic Care services.2. Several significant players, such as Chiro One Wellness Center and Courtyard Clinic, are increasingly focusing on extending their service capabilities through Mergers and Acquisitions to meet the rising demand for Chiropractic Care.3. Chiropractic Care Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Chiropractic Care Market report.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Chiropractic Care industry are -1. Aarhus Chiropractic2. Atlanta Chiropractic & Wellness3. Cornerstone Chiropractic4. Deloe Chiropractic Care5. Chiro One Wellness Center