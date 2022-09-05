Global Zinc Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Zinc Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Zinc Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the zinc market size is expected to grow to $10.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6%. The zinc industry growth is due to an increase in various heavy industries in developing countries such as China and Peru, owing to the rising population and infrastructure.
The zinc mining market consists of sales of zinc ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine zinc ore.
Global Zinc Market Trends
The use of robots in the industry is improving productivity and reducing operational costs, which is predicted to be shaping the zinc market outlook. Robotics is increasing the mining capabilities by rolling out autonomous trucks and drills, thus reducing the need for a human workforce, as the major zinc market trends.
Global Zinc Market Segments
By Type: Construction, Transport, Consumer Goods, Electrical Appliances, and General Engineering
By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining
By Geography: The global zinc market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.
Zinc Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides zinc global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global zinc market, zinc global market share, zinc global market segments and geographies, zinc market players, zinc global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The zinc market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Zinc Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Jinchuan Group, Teck Resources, Nyrstar, Tevali Mining, and Hudbay Minerals.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
