Strategies For Global Crude Oil Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Crude Oil Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the crude oil market size is expected to grow from $1.35 trillion in 2021 to $1.41 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The global crude oil market size is expected to grow to $1.47 trillion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0%. The rising demand for fossil fuels to cater to energy needs around the world is driving the crude oil market growth.

The crude oil market consists of sales of crude oil by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) carrying out exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas (by using pumping technologies and systems), as well as hydrocarbons which are in a semi-solid state from surface shale or tar sands.

Global Crude Oil Market Trends

Digital oilfield technology is recently being used by oil and gas extraction companies to enhance oil and gas production. Digital technologies in oil fields include high-performance drill bits, advanced electrical submersible pumps, and 3D seismic imaging and reservoir modelling. Oilfields' digitization facilitates the efficient utilization of human resources and thus optimizes the profitability of oil production by ten percentage points.

Global Crude Oil Market Segments

By Type: Transport, Industrial, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Geography: The global crude oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

