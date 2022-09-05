Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size Worth US$ 4.95 Billion by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact, and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global blood pressure monitors market is expected to clock US$ 4.95 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing prevalence of hypertension and advancements in the diagnostics market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Blood Pressure Monitors Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The increasing burden of high blood pressure cases across the globe has increased the demand for monitoring devices. The rising rate of obesity, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food choices, and the large population at an increased risk of lifestyle diseases all drive the global blood pressure monitors market. Automated devices with benefits such as repetitive measurements of blood pressure with high accuracy and a ban on mercury-based devices also fuel the market. Initiatives taken by governments to raise public awareness and to maintain a database produced by remotely operated blood pressure monitors are anticipated to boost the market growth. Technological advancements and improvements in devices and new product launches are all expected to fuel the demand for monitors.

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 4.95 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The global blood pressure monitors market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – product type, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the blood pressure monitor market has been divided into digital bp monitors, aneroid bp monitors, transducers, and ambulatory bp monitors. Currently, digital blood pressure monitors dominate the market because of the continuous addition of unique features and high adoption by the general population because of the ease of use and accuracy in outcomes. The regular aneroid sphygmomanometers remain steady in the market, mainly used for education practice and practitioners with long-running clinics. On the other hand, ambulatory blood pressure monitors are expected to witness a high growth rate due to its increased adoption in ambulatory centers, especially in developed countries.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global blood pressure monitors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Currently, the global blood pressure monitors market is dominated by North America. The region is expected to continue to dominate in the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing aging population in the region. Additionally, the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and new product launches drives the growth of the regional market.

The European market would be experiencing a steady growth in the blood pressure monitors market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased number of hypertension cases leading to growing demand, the presence of key players, and increased investments in R&D activities.

On the other hand, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe a significant growth rate. The rising investment by emerging economies for the improvement of their healthcare infrastructure has been one of the major drivers fueling market expansion. The lucrative growth of BP monitoring devices in this region is also being aided by supportive government initiatives to raise public awareness and a population base with a rapidly expanding target disease.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global blood pressure monitors market are,Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Inc., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Rossmax International Ltd., A&D Medical Inc., SunTech Medical Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., GE Healthcare, Accoson Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Beurer GmbH, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Masimo among others.

