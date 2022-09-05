Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the perishable prepared food manufacturing market size is expected to grow from $131.64 billion in 2021 to $152.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The global perishable prepared food manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $218.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The perishable prepared food manufacturing market growth is due to emerging market growth, an increase in disposable income, and improved earning capacity.

The perishable prepared food manufacturing market consists of sales of perishable prepared food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce perishable prepared food, including peeled or cut fruits and vegetables, processed food, and prepared meals. Perishable prepared food manufacturing foods refer to those foods that are likely to spoil, decay, or become unsafe to consume if not refrigerated or frozen at low temperatures.

Global Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Trends

To preserve nutrients and eliminate harmful microorganisms in canned, pickled, or dried fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable canning companies are using the high-pressure pasteurization technique as the major trend witnessed in the global perishable prepared food manufacturing market.

Global Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Market Segments

The global perishable prepared food manufacturing market is segmented:

By Type: Peeled or Cut Vegetables Fruits and Vegetables, Processed Food, Prepared Meals, and Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Application: Confectionery and Bakery, Jams and Preserves, Fruit-based Beverages, Dairy, Others

By Geography: The global perishable prepared food manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AdvancePierre Foods, Ready Pac, Reser`s Fine Foods, Taylor Fresh Foods, and Bakkavör Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

