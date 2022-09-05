Kirkenes brings the leading startup and innovation festival to the Arctic
This November, Kirkenes, the far northeastern corner of Norway, and the gate to the East, is the home of the leading Arctic startup and innovation festival.
Welcome to ICE Innovation Festival 2022!
This November, the small town of Kirkenes, the far northeastern corner of Norway, and the gate to the East is the home of the leading Arctic startup and innovation festival.
Through the ages, the far North has attracted people that are not afraid to break new ground and seize opportunities. The Arctic region is facing challenges due to climate changes and dwindling demographics. In Kirkenes, we are searching for solutions by inviting the world to join us for two days in November. Here we will present the vast business opportunities through the unrealized potential of natural resources, geopolitical location, and human capital.
Join us at the leading global Arctic startup and innovation festival from November 10th to 11th, 2022. A week before Slush, the biggest startup event in the world, Kirkenes is the center of innovation in the Nordics.
“People tend to romanticize a picture of what a place is. Then expectations don't meet reality. In Kirkenes, it is the opposite; you will always get more than you ask for. In Kirkenes, the stories are not biased.” says Maja Kruuse, one of the ICE Project team coordinators for the festival. Maja herself is originally from Denmark, now living in Kirkenes.
The festival program is divided into five different tracks, which introduce startups, investors, entrepreneurs, and students to the opportunities and challenges in the Arctic. You will learn more about Arctic Startup, ArcTech, Creative North, Experience the Arctic, and the ICE Innovation Challenge here. We have gathered a team of internationally acknowledged speakers and mentors to guide all participants through two days of practical entrepreneurship, the latest tech solutions, and other tools to help shape the business future of the Arctic. Our goal is to provide sustainable economic growth to the region by empowering and encouraging people to build and scale their business ideas here.
The ICE Innovation Festival will create remarkable business opportunities and unforgettable regional experiences. The five tracks are built to showcase the uniqueness and authenticity found at the northern frontier of Innovation and will make an impression that is not soon forgotten. We encourage our participants to leave the safety and comfort of the lecture room, interact with the Arctic Wilderness and the local people, and go on adventures through our Experience the Arctic activity packages.
“This place of opportunity requires focus, determination, and grit due to its harsh conditions. On the other hand, it offers all the modern nomad or entrepreneur needs, working connections, work-life balance, and a tightly knit entrepreneurial network. Kirkenes is north on the map, but it is the center of the future. It attracts world-class talent, from top chef Gordon Ramsey to musical masterminds such as Tiesto.” adds Ronny Eriksson, one of the young minds behind creating the ICE Innovation Festival.
ICE Innovation Festival takes place in Kirkenes from November 10th to 11th, 2022.
