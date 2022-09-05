Strategies For Global Diamond Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Diamond Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Diamond Market Report by TBRC covers the diamond market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diamond Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diamond global market size is expected to grow to $661.23 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The diamond market growth is due to the increasing population in developing countries such as China and India, owing to rising disposable income, increased demand, and the availability of credit.

The diamond mining market consists of sales of diamonds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine diamonds of different carats.

Global Diamond Market Trends

According to the diamond global market forecast, companies engaged in the industry are using X-Ray Transmission (XRT) technology to increase efficiency in their operations in the global diamond mining market. Under this technology, a mineral concentrate is passed through sensors that bombard each stone with X-rays and measure the absorption of each stone. XRT technology is quickly becoming the standard in the industry, as new mines begin using it and older mines make the transition to it.

Global Diamond Market Segments

The global diamond market is segmented:

By Type: Jewelry Making, and Industrial Applications

By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

By Geography: The diamond global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Africa accounts for the largest share.

Diamond Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diamond market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the diamond global market, diamond market share, diamond market segments and geographies, diamond global market players, diamond global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The diamond global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diamond Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Rockwell Diamonds, Anglo American Plc, Gem Diamonds, Petra Diamonds, and Lucara.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

