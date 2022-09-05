PINUNO BILL PUSHES TO PROVIDE HEALTHIER FOOD OPTIONS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, BANNING JUNK FOODS AND SUGARY DRINKS

In line with the worsening problems of child obesity and incidence of malnutrition among Filipinos, Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a measure seeking to establish a healthy food and beverage program for all public elementary and secondary schools and learning institutions, to promote healthy diet and positive eating environments to all learners and teaching and non-teaching personnel.

In filing Senate Bill (SB) No. 1231, which shall be known as the Healthy Food and Beverage in Public Schools Act, Lapid noted that healthy eating plays an important role in learning and cognitive development, citing that several studies have shown that children who do not get adequate nutrients experience more difficulty in learning from school leading to lower academic test scores, or worse, tend to drop out of school.

"Maraming mga pag-aaral na ang nagpapakita na ang mga estudyanteng na hindi nakakakuha ng sapat na nutrisyon ay nahihirapang mag-pokus at matuto, na kadalasan ay humahantong sa mababang mga marka, o 'di kaya naman, ay may posibilidad na huminto sa pag-aaral. Kung atin pong titiyakin na mayroong sapat akses ang mga mag-aaral sa mga pagkain na may mataas sa nutritional value, ay masisiguro natin na maitataas natin hindi lamang ang antas ng kalusugan ng mga mag-aaral, kundi pati na rin ang kanilang performance sa eskwelahan," Lapid explained.

In his proposed measure, Lapid seeks to establish a Healthy Food and Beverage Program that also aims to prohibit the sale, distribution, and promotion of junk food and sugary drinks inside and 100 meters from the perimeter of all public educational institutions.

"Itong ating isinusulong na programa ay hindi lamang naglalayong bawasan ang mga kaso ng obesity at malnutrisyon sa ating bansa at mapabuti ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga mag-aaral, ito rin ay naglalayong bumuo ng magagandang mga gawi o habit na madadala nila sa kanilang pagtanda," Lapid added.