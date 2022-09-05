Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market will be Reach of $ 2,733.8 Million by 2028 | VGXI, Aldevron, Kaneka Corporation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.
The global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market was valued at US$ 635.1 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2,733.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.2% between 2022 and 2028.
𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:
A plasmid is a small, extrachromosomal DNA molecule within a cell that is physically separated from chromosomal DNA and can replicate independently. The use of plasmid DNA (pDNA) is gaining traction in the research community nowadays for its usage in clinical research applications, genetic immunization, and gene therapy. pDNA is becoming increasingly useful in production of DNA vaccines and gene medicines. It can be directly used as a therapeutic agent or indirectly used for various applications such as a starting material for transient transfection to produce transient proteins and viral vector constructs. The advantage of using pDNA in genetic therapies is that no major formulation or alteration of plasmid molecules is required.
Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:
The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.
Our report focuses on top players in global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services*
Company Highlights
Drug Class Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
VGXI, Inc.
Aldevron
Kaneka Corporation
Nature Technology Corporation
PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG
Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
Waisman Biomanufacturing
LakePharma, Inc.
MeiraGTx Limited
Eurofins Genomics
Vigene Biosciences
Luminous BioSciences (LBS), LLC
Genscript Biotech Corporation
GENEWIZ
Creative Biogene
Akron Biotech
Biomay
JAFRAL Ltd.,
Cepham Life Sciences
Delphi Genetics
Biomiga
GeneImmune Biotechnology Corp.
Lonza
Greenpak Biotech Ltd
Luina Bio Pty Ltd
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Synbio Technologies
Genopis Inc.
Altogen Biosystems
Puresyn, Inc.
Geneone Life Science
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Viral Vectors
Retroviral
Adenoviral
Lentiviral
Adeno-Associated
Others
Plasmid DNA
Non-viral
Lipid/polymer
Electroporation
Nanoparticles
Others
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Grade:
GMP Grade
R&D Grade
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Application:
DNA Vaccines
Gene Therapy
Immunotherapy
Others
Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Development Phase:
Pre-Clinical Therapeutics
Clinical Therapeutics
Marketed Therapeutics
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico
» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:
Key players operating in the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as agreements, this is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Aldevron announced an agreement with Oxford Genetics to bring a standardized range of its plasmids for lentiviral manufacturing into the market. Under this agreement, Aldevron offered Rev, VSV-G, and expression plasmids for various applications. Furthermore, in January 2020, Genscript Biotech Corporation entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Genopis, Inc., for the manufacturing service of GMP Plasmids. With this, both the companies established a revenue-sharing agreement for the promotion, selling, and production of GMP plasmids globally.
However, dearth of global standardization in the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market all over the world is likely to hamper growth of the global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market over the forecast period.
𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:
The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:
The Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnership by key players operating in the market, which is expected to drive growth of the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2017, Alma Bio Therapeutics SAS (Alma) and Delphi Genetics extended their strategic alliance (partnership) to develop plasmid DNA drugs. Under this alliance, Delphi Genetics produced Plasmid DNA for Alma Bio Therapeutics SAS pipeline .
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
- The deployment of recent data acquired by our own researchers. These provide you historical and future data that is analysed to show you why the market for Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is changing; this enables you to foresee changes in the industry and keep a step ahead of your competitors.
- The concise analysis, understandable graph, and table format will help you quickly find the information you want.
- Indicates the region and market sector that is most likely to grow quickly and take over the market.
- A regional study demonstrating how the product or service is used in each location and the factors affecting the market there.
- Complete company profiles for the major market players, including company overviews, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players, as well as new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions of companies profiled in the past five years.
- The market forecast for the sector, taking into account recent developments including growth prospects and drivers as well as difficulties and constraints in both emerging and developed economies.
- Porter's five forces analysis is applied to give a thorough understanding of the market from many perspectives.
- Provides market development possibilities in the upcoming years as well as industry comprehension through Value Chain - Market Dynamics scenario.
𝗙𝗔𝗤’𝗦:
➣ What will the size and growth rate of the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market be in 2028?
➣ What are the main drivers of the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market's growth?
➣ What are the major market trends that have an impact on the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market's valuation?
➣ What are the obstacles to market expansion?
➣ Who are the major players in the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing industry?
➣ Which companies are the most important contributors to Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market valuation?
➣ What would be each region's market share during the forecast period?
➣ What is the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market's expected growth rate and valuation during the forecast period?
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
▪ Research Objectives
▪ Assumptions
▪ Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
▪ Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
▪ Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
▪ Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Continue...
Mr.Shah
