Bone Graft and Substitutes Market will be Worth of $ 4.7 Billion by 2027 | Ace Surgical Supply, NovaBone Prod., Exactech
Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Bone Graft and Substitutes Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.
The global Bone Graft and Substitutes market was valued at US$ 3,046.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 4.7Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2027.
𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:
Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:
The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.
Our report focuses on top players in global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
Ace Surgical Supply Co., Inc.*
Company Overview
Technology Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Highlights
Strategies
NovaBone Product, LLC.
Exactech, Inc.
Medtronic Plc.
LifeNet Health
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Stryker Corporation.
BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc.
Globus Medical, Inc.
RTI Surgical, Inc
Geistlich Pharma
Megagen
Novadip Biosciences
Mesoblast Ltd.
Alphatec Spine, Inc.
Institut Straumann AG
NuVasive, Inc.
OsteoMed LLC
KYERON Medical Innovations
ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Johnson & Johnson
Bone Therapeutics SA
K2M Group Holdings, Inc.
OsteoNovus
Detailed Segmentation:
by product type:
Bone Grafts
Allografts
Xenografts
Bone Graft Substitutes
Ceramics
Composites
Polymers
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
Others
by application:
Spinal Fusion
Dental Bone Grafts
Craniomaxillofacial
Joint Reconstruction
Trauma & Extremities
Oncology
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico
» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:
According to the Journal of Materials Science and Materials in Medicine, 2014, bone grafting frequency is the second most frequent tissue transplantation technique carried out globally after blood transfusion. The 2014 statistics reported in the Journal of Materials Science and Materials in Medicine, states that over 2 million bone grafting procedures are performed annually with over 500,000 graft implant procedures carried out in the U.S. itself. This is attributed to the ease of use and handling of new devices, improved safety profile, time advantages, intraoperative costs as well as the adaptability to a variety of clinical challenges.
However, dearth of global standardization in the Bone Graft and Substitutes market all over the world is likely to hamper growth of the global Bone Graft and Substitutes market over the forecast period.
𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:
The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:
The global bone graft and substitutes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing initiatives by key players to develop prominent bone graft and its substitutes.
Increasing product launches by key players for expanding their portfolio of bone grafts is expected to drive the global bone graft and substitutes market growth. For instance, in May 2017, NovaBone Product, LLC launched two additional bone graft substitutes- NovaBone IRM and NovaBone IRM MacroPOR, that are designed for orthopedic application such as ontogenesis. Both products are expected to help in stimulation of osteoblastic activity and offer angiogenic potential.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
- The deployment of recent data acquired by our own researchers. These provide you historical and future data that is analysed to show you why the market for Bone Graft and Substitutes Market is changing; this enables you to foresee changes in the industry and keep a step ahead of your competitors.
- The concise analysis, understandable graph, and table format will help you quickly find the information you want.
- Indicates the region and market sector that is most likely to grow quickly and take over the market.
- A regional study demonstrating how the product or service is used in each location and the factors affecting the market there.
- Complete company profiles for the major market players, including company overviews, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players, as well as new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions of companies profiled in the past five years.
- The market forecast for the sector, taking into account recent developments including growth prospects and drivers as well as difficulties and constraints in both emerging and developed economies.
- Porter's five forces analysis is applied to give a thorough understanding of the market from many perspectives.
- Provides market development possibilities in the upcoming years as well as industry comprehension through Value Chain - Market Dynamics scenario.
𝗙𝗔𝗤’𝗦:
➣ What will the size and growth rate of the Bone Graft and Substitutes Market be in 2027?
➣ What are the main drivers of the Bone Graft and Substitutes Market's growth?
➣ What are the major market trends that have an impact on the Bone Graft and Substitutes Market's valuation?
➣ What are the obstacles to market expansion?
➣ Who are the major players in the Bone Graft and Substitutes industry?
➣ Which companies are the most important contributors to Bone Graft and Substitutes Market valuation?
➣ What would be each region's market share during the forecast period?
➣ What is the Bone Graft and Substitutes Market's expected growth rate and valuation during the forecast period?
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
▪ Research Objectives
▪ Assumptions
▪ Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
▪ Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
▪ Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
▪ Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Continue...
Coherent Market Insights
+1 2067016702
