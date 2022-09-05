School Uniforms Market | Sports Wear segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global school uniform market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $25.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The shirts segment led in terms of the market share in 2020 while the tracksuits segment is predicted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The primary and secondary education market for school uniforms is anticipated to present lucrative prospects over the forecast period due to shifting government policies, priorities, and emphasis on improving primary and secondary education. India and China are the two nations with the largest populations respectively. The Chinese government's repeal of the one-child rule has increased the number of children and young people living there, and this trend is projected to continue in the years to come. Additionally, the governments of many of the developing nations in the region are making significant investments in the fields of healthcare and child welfare. The availability of medical care has increased, which has greatly decreased infant mortality. This has once more resulted in an upsurge of young children.

Children's growth and development are greatly aided by participation in sports. It is just as crucial to brain development as sports are to the acquisition of motor skills, aids in the development of coordination and balance, and lowers the risk of obesity. Playing sports helps youngsters learn as well as develop their social and communication abilities, in addition to their physical growth. Sports can also aid with developing interpersonal skills like leadership and teamwork. Numerous studies from all over the world reveal that early sports participation also helps develop discipline and decision-making skills. Additionally, teamwork, collaboration, and tight synchronisation are characteristics that group sports foster and help kids later in life.

Changes in fabric and novel innovation textile industry as well as in the school uniform have resulted in introduction of more comfortable materials. Many manufacturers are focusing on providing sustainable clothing material for their clothes. Manufacturers are launching new fabric types to cater to the need of consumers. Organic cotton has been gaining wide attention from the engaged stakeholders in the school uniform market. Furthermore, fabric, which inhibits bad odor, anti-dust, stain-release, anti-microbial, and anti-pollen fabrics are now being introduced in the market to provide better comfort to the consumers. In addition, new players are entering, which are recycling polyester, plastic bottles, and textiles to make school uniforms. New players are entering and working toward sustainability to create affordable, durable, and ethically produced school wear that are healthy for both planet as well as children. Such innovations are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the school uniform industry.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The school uniform industry was severely negatively impacted by the pandemic, owing to closure of schools due to lockdowns

The shift from physical classes to online education has negatively impacted the growth of the global market

Uncertainty of school reopening in many countries is leading to distress among manufacturers

Nevertheless, with rapid vaccination of population across the world, the global market is expected to recover post 2022.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the shirts segment leads in terms of school uniform market share; however, the tracksuits segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the traditional wear segment leads in terms of market share; however, the sportswear segment is poised to have the highest growth.

By material, polyester was the most commonly used materials in 2020. Nevertheless, the cotton segment will continue to gain market share during the forecast period.

According to region, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of school uniforms and is predicted to retain its dominance during the school uniform market forecast period.

School uniform Market Segments

By Type

Trousers

Shirts

Skirts

Tracksuits

Sweaters and Blazers

Others

By Form

Traditional Wear

Sports Wear

By Material

Polyester

Nylon

Cotton

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

