Cryogenic Pump Market Size to Hit USD 1,979.6 Million by 2032 with 6.7 % CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The largest steel producer and exporter—China—has witnessed volatility in processed metal prices, affecting many industries. The manufacturing of cryogenic pumps requires high-quality raw materials, such as stainless steel. The increase in the cost of raw materials has led to intense competitive pricing among key manufacturers of cryogenic pumps.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryogenic pump market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,979.6 Mn in 2032, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Rising from an average growth rate of 4.6% from 2016 to 2021, the cryogenic pump market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 1,035 Mn by the end of 2022. Elevated emphasis on solar power generation and focus on the development of solar PV manufacturing have resulted in the market expansion of cryogenic pumps over the forecast period.



A vacuum pump that captures gases via condensation on a much cooled surface at a very low temperature of around 120K is categorized as a cryogenic pump. These pumps are used on a large scale for the transportation, handling, and transfer of cryogenic fluids and liquefied hydrocarbons. The market for cryogenic pumps looks at multiple lucrative opportunities as there is a notable swell in the demand for the product from various end-use industry verticals such as power generation, healthcare, and many others. With many industries operating complex procedures involving liquid gases adopting cryogenic pumps, the future prospects of the product look bright during the assessment period.

In the oil industry, oil and gas refining and other downstream processes include the consumption of industrial gases such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and others for chemical synthesis. Nitrogen and carbon dioxide are further utilized as injection fluids for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) as well as in oil field processes for gas cycling, gas lift, and reservoir pressure maintenance. Thus, the oil and gas industry is a prime consumer of cryogenic pumps and is likely to boost the market possibilities for the product over the projected period.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2271

Though the future looks bright for the cryogenic pump market, there are certain factors that may restrain its upward climb. The efficiency of these pumps is largely dependent on the boiling and freezing temperatures of the gases involved. This factor coupled with leakages and loss of cryogens are elements that may hinder the market growth of the cryogenic pumps over the forecast period.

“Rising demand for energy and power is driving the demand for liquified natural gas (LNG) which in turn fuels the demand for its efficient handling and transportation. This will stimulate the market prospects for cryogenic pump over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Large-scale application of cryogenic electronics to facilitate market growth.

High cost of raw materials may hinder the production of cryogenic pumps.

In 2022, the cryogenic pump market in North America will hold around 35.7% of the overall market share.

Europe is predicted to generate several profitable opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific cryogenic pump market is set to account for 15.5% of the total market share.





Competitive Landscape

ACD Cryo AG, Cryostar SAS, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Flowserve Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Ebara Corporation, Nikkiso Cryo Ltd., PHPK Technologies Inc., Fives S.A., Cryoquip Australia and others are some of the major players in the cryogenic pump market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, major players are concentrating on product development and new releases. These organizations are also engaged in strategies like facility expansions, partnerships and collaborations to enhance their market presence.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-2271

More Insights into the Cryogenic Pump Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global cryogenic pump market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on pump functionality (centrifugal cryogenic pumps, positive displacement cryogenic pumps), type (bath cryopumps, refrigerator cooled cryopumps, supercritical helium cooled cryopumps, others), application gas (nitrogen-based cryogenic pump, oxygen-based cryogenic pump, LNG-based cryogenic pump, argon-based cryogenic pump, other gases-based cryogenic pumps), end-use (energy and power, metallurgy and mining, chemicals, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the cryogenic pump market in North America is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth over the forecast period. Accounting for more than 35.7% of the global market share, this regional market is driven by the expanding industrial infrastructure and the growing investments in the oil and gas sector.

In Europe, the cryogenic pump market is expected to hold around 20.9% of the overall market share in 2022. Owing to a heightened focus on clean energy, advancing demand for LNG, and reduction in the number of reloading cargoes at airport terminals in Europe, the market prospects for cryogenic pump is highly positive over the forecast period.

The cryogenic pump market in Asia Pacific displays substantial growth over the forecast period. Gas-based power plants, favorable government policies, and a growing healthcare sector are factors that contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled In the Cryogenic Pump Industry Survey

Cryogenic Pump Market by Pump Functionality:

Centrifugal Cryogenic Pumps

Positive Displacement Cryogenic Pumps

Cryogenic Pump Market by Type:

Bath Cryopumps

Refrigerator Cooled Cryopumps

Supercritical Helium Cooled Cryopumps

Others

Cryogenic Pump Market by Application Gas:

Nitrogen-based Cryogenic Pump

Oxygen-based Cryogenic Pump

LNG-based Cryogenic Pump

Argon-based Cryogenic Pump

Other Gases-based Cryogenic Pump





Cryogenic Pump Market by End Use Industry:

Cryogenic Pump for Energy & Power

Cryogenic Pump for Metallurgy and Mining

Cryogenic Pump for Chemicals

Cryogenic Pump for Other End Use Industries

Request For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2271

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

To be continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain :

Fire Retardant Coatings Market : The fire retardant coatings market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 9.17 Bn in 2032, from US$ 4.83 Bn in 2021.

DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market : The worldwide Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), market was estimated to be worth US$ 495.6 Million. It is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of 2032, the worldwide Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), market is estimated to be worth US$ 838.6 Million.

Personal Care ingredients Market : The global personal care ingredients market is likely to accumulate a value of US$ 12,056.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 19,452 Million by registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Geocells Market : The global geocells market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 6.1% value, during the forecast period 2022-2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 134 Million. Considering the rising demand in the global geocells market, it is expected to reach US$ 242.25 Million by 2032.

Automotive Plastics Market : The global automotive plastics market is expected to hold a market value of US$ 28.5 Billion in 2022. During the timeframe of 2022-2032, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% while garnering revenue worth US$ 45 Billion.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.