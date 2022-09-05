AdCombo’s Expert: TikTok Gets More Difficult For Affiliate Marketing Yet Remains Working
To launch a campaign, one has to be very careful when choosing an offer and making creatives. What’s more, it may take more than one attempt to achieve success.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una, Team Lead in Affiliate Department and expert of AdCombo, said that TikTok’s affiliate fame is fading away since running a campaign on TikTok has become more tough. At present, many affiliate teams give up using TikTok as a traffic source. However, it is still possible to make money on TikTok when the focus is right.
At the time when affiliates discovered TikTok as a fresh and promising alternative to Facebook, TikTok was an easy-to-start source. Many affiliates and teams turned their focus to a fresh and highly promising source.
Today, when many affiliates are in, TikTok’s moderation process is stricter. To launch a campaign, one has to be very careful when choosing an offer and making creatives. What’s more, it may take more than one attempt to achieve success.
Nevertheless, it is still quite possible to make money with TikTok if one works in the right way.
Here are a few tips:
1.TikTok is becoming increasingly popular with the 30+ audience, especially in Saudi Arabia and some Latin American and European countries;
2.The converging verticals are rejuvenation, diet, and weight loss. The before/after format fits them best. Hair care and beauty are among top verticals as well. The most suitable creatives for them are product use with a running description;
3.It is preferable to opt for paid advertising - TikTok Ads Manager, then the result is more likely to appear faster. Free traffic is a fine option in the areas where TikTok is unavailable. For instance, in the Balkan countries.
AdCombo seasoned managers are always ready to help you choose the most advantageous way to grow your income online. 120 000 + affiliates are already working with AdCombo’s wide range of verticals and rare GEOs around the globe. Join AdCombo to enjoy stable twice-a-week payments and special benefits for AdCombo affiliates!
