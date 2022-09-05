Roofing Market size is estimated to reach US$150.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Roofing Market size is estimated to reach US$150.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofing Market size is estimated to reach US$150.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2022 to 2027. Roofing refers to the process of constructing roof on a building. Various materials used for roofing are ceramic tiles, hypalon, teflon fabric, metal like zinc & cast iron, and shingles like asphalt. Roofing is done by many types like metal roofing, shingles roofing, tile roofing and membrane roofing like pmma roofing. Roofing forms the most important aspect in commercial, residential and industrial construction as it provides protection from external environmental factors mainly climatic events. Factors like the increasing level of residential construction activities, growing expenditure in commercial construction and government policies relating to providing affordable residential units for poor people has boosted roofing market growth.
Key Takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the roofing industry as the region consists of major economies like China and India which are leading countries in construction sector and constantly make investments for their infrastructure developments.
2. Rising investments in the social infrastructures such as hospitals, government offices, educational buildings, and correctional facilities will create more growth opportunities for roofing industry.
3. The rapidly expanding use of roofing materials such as solar tiles for making solar roof on energy efficient buildings is projected to present enormous growth for roofing market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Transparent roofing, PMMA roofing, polymer roofing, asphalt shingles roofing, metal roofing, elastomeric roofing, built-up roofing, and modified bitumen roofing are the majorly used roofing in the present-day construction.
2. Roofing differ from various roofing materials and their lifespan. New construction roofing application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% throughout the aforesaid forecast period of the IndustryARC report.
3. Metal roofing is rising the resale value of a home, thus it has become the superior choice of owners and buyers as well.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Roofing industry are:
1. GAF
2. Johns Manville
3. Duro-Last Roofing Inc
4. Atlas Roofing Corporation
5. Certain Teed Corporation
