Submit Release
News Search

There were 311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,109 in the last 365 days.

Toys and Games Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 50.73 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys and games market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the toys and games market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The report on the toys and games market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 6.70% and register an incremental growth of USD 50.73 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles and market fragmentation.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing personal disposable income and the rising middle-class population.

Rapid urbanization in both developed and developing countries across the globe has dramatically changed the lifestyle of consumers over the years. In addition, the purchasing power of consumers and living standards have increased exponentially due to high disposable incomes. This has led to a rise in the demand for toys and games from organized multi-brand retail stores, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

"The rise in online sales and innovations in 3D printing will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global toys and games market is fragmented due to the presence of well-known toys and games manufacturers with major shares in international markets. The global toys and games market is categorized by product differentiation, price competition, relatively low brand loyalty, and low buyer switching costs. Owing to their increasing popularity, online channels are posing stiff competition to major store formats such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Many global and regional vendors are present in the market that compete intensely with each other in terms of their product offerings. These vendors focus on investing in manufacturing innovative products to ensure product differentiation and thereby sustain themselves in the market, which increases the threat of rivalry. However, moderate regulatory control and moderate exit barrier are expected to restrain new entrants from entering the market. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

  • Product: activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others
  • Distribution channel: offline and online
  • Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Based on the product, the activity and ride-on toys segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The rising popularity of these toys is encouraging several market players to offer premium activity and ride-on toys for toddlers.

Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline distribution channel will generate maximum revenue over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the privileges offered by offline stores such as special offers and customer loyalty programs for regular customers.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the advent of new types of indoor toys and games. Also, the increasing availability of low-cost private-label toys in stores such as Walmart and Tru Kids Inc (Tru Kids) is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The complete report on the global toys and games market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The toys and games market report answers questions such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
  • What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the toys and games market through 2025?
  • Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the toys and games market?
  • What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the toys and games market growth?
  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the toys and games market?

Got more queries Speak to our analyst now

Users who bought this report also purchased,

Toys And Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 50.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 01:  Parent market

  Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

  2.2 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products

  2.2.1 Inputs

  2.2.2 Inbound logistics

  2.2.3 Operations

  2.2.4 Outbound logistics

  2.2.5 Marketing and sales

  2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 05:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2020 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

  3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

  Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition 

  Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product 

  5.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Product 

  Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

  5.3 Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 17:  Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 18:  Activity and ride-on toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.4 Infant and pre-school toys  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 19:  Infant and pre-school toys  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 20:  Infant and pre-school toys  - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.5 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 21:  Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 22:  Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.6 Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 23:  Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 24:  Plush toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 25:  Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 26:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.8 Market opportunity by Product 

  Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel 

  6.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 28:  Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 29:  Comparison by Distribution channel

  6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 30:  Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 31:  Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 32:  Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 33:  Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 34:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape 

  7.1 Overview

  Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  Exhibit 35:  Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape 

  8.1 Geographic segmentation

  Exhibit 36:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

  8.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 37:  Geographic comparison

  8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 38:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 39:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 40:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 41:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 42:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 43:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 44:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 45:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 46:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 47:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.8 Key leading countries 

  Exhibit 48:  Key leading countries

  8.9 Market opportunity by geography

  Exhibit 49:  Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  9.1  Market drivers 

  9.1.1 Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

  9.1.2 Increasing children's TV and Internet viewership

  9.1.3 Rise in online sales

  9.2 Market challenges 

  9.2.1 Seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles

  9.2.2 Market fragmentation

  9.2.3 Increasing popularity of e-games

  Exhibit 50:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  9.3 Market trends 

  9.3.1 Emergence of 3D printing

  9.3.2 Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding

  9.3.3 Growing market for franchise movies and shows

10. Vendor Landscape 

  10.1 Overview 

  Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

  10.2 Landscape disruption 

  The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

  Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis 

  11.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 54:  Vendors covered

  11.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 55:  Market positioning of vendors

  11.3 Atlas Games  

  Exhibit 56:  Atlas Games  - Overview

  Exhibit 57:  Atlas Games  - Product and service

  Exhibit 58:  Atlas Games  - Key offerings

  11.4 Clementoni Spa 

  Exhibit 59:  Clementoni Spa - Overview

  Exhibit 60:  Clementoni Spa - Product and service

  Exhibit 61:  Clementoni Spa - Key offerings

  11.5 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG 

  Exhibit 62:  Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

  Exhibit 63:  Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service

  Exhibit 64:  Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

  11.6 Hasbro Inc. 

  Exhibit 65:  Hasbro Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 66:  Hasbro Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 67:  Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 68:  Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus

  11.7 LEGO System AS

  Exhibit 69:  LEGO System AS - Overview

  Exhibit 70:  LEGO System AS - Product and service

  Exhibit 71:  LEGO System AS - Key news

  Exhibit 72:  LEGO System AS - Key offerings

  11.8 Mattel Inc. 

  Exhibit 73:  Mattel Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 74:  Mattel Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 75:  Mattel Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 76:  Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

  11.9 Ravensburger AG 

  Exhibit 77:  Ravensburger AG - Overview

  Exhibit 78:  Ravensburger AG - Product and service

  Exhibit 79:  Ravensburger AG - Key offerings

  11.10 The Goliath Games LLC

  Exhibit 80:  The Goliath Games LLC - Overview

  Exhibit 81:  The Goliath Games LLC - Product and service

  Exhibit 82:  The Goliath Games LLC - Key offerings

  11.11 TOMY Co. Ltd.

  Exhibit 83:  TOMY Co. Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 84:  TOMY Co. Ltd. - Business segments

  Exhibit 85:  TOMY Co. Ltd.- Key news

  Exhibit 86:  TOMY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 87:  TOMY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

  11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd. 

  Exhibit 88:  VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 89:  VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

  Exhibit 90:  VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news

  Exhibit 91:  VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 92:  VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12. Appendix 

  12.1 Scope of the report 

  12.1.1 Market definition

  12.1.2 Objectives

  12.1.3 Notes and caveats

  12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

  12.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 96: Information sources

  12.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/toys-and-gamesmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toys-and-games-market-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-50-73-bn-growth--driven-by-increasing-personal-disposable-income-and-rising-middle-class-population-301617292.html

SOURCE Technavio

You just read:

Toys and Games Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 50.73 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.