Barite Market is forecast to reach $2.4 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC
Barite Market is forecast to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barite Market is forecast to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026 due to increasing consumption from various end-use industries such as textile & paper, rubber, automotive, paint & coatings, oil & gas, medical sector, and others. Barite is also known as barium sulfate and has a high density which is required for the drilling system to reduce the mud's cost. Barite features properties such as corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, ink mobility, color stability, water insolubility, and others that is estimated to grow the barite market size. Additionally, barite is used as a lubricating agent in the oil & gas industries for drilling muds.
Key Takeaways:
1. North America dominates the market of barite due to the growing consumption of barite as a lubricating agent from the oil & gas industry in North American countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico.
2. Barite or barium sulfate is consumed as filler, anglesite & anhydrite as paint pigments, and extenders in various end-use industries such as sport, power plants, electrical components, automotive manufacturing, construction, and others.
3. Additionally, barite helps to block radiation in diagnostic tests with iodine and is used to prevent X-ray penetration which may act as an opportunity for the barite market in the medical sector.
4. However, the availability of substitutes such as ilmenite, celestine, and synthetic hematite for barite may create a hindrance for the market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The barite filler for the rubber requires BaSO4 greater than 98%, CaO less than 0.36%, and not containing Magnesium Oxide and lead. Hence, the growing rubber demand is likely to propel the demand for barite grade 4.22 during the forecast period.
2. The barite beds vary in thickness from centimeters to 100 meters or more. The barite can be dark in color which reflects the presence of organic carbon and occurs in massive form. Hence, such factors are estimated to grow the demand for bedding deposits for barite.
3. Barite is mainly used as a weighting agent for drilling muds with high density at a low cost. These barite/barium sulfate weighting agents consume 99% of the United States for drilling.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Barite industry are:
1. Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation
2. Deutsche Baryt Industrie
3. Halliburton
4. New Riverside Ochre Company
5. Albar Industrial Minerals Ltd
