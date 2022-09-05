CENTRESTAGE Brings Together Global Brands to Showcase Inclusion and Diversity

CENTRESTAGE 2022, one of Asia's most anticipated annual fashion events, will be held from 9 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Halls 1A-C. More than 240 fashion brands and designer labels from 15 countries and regions will take part in the three-day fashion presentation, promoting a wide variety of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories.

This year's CENTRESTAGE revolves around the theme of "Inclusion and Diversity", inviting visitors to express themselves boldly through fashion and at the same time, celebrating the differences between bodies, cultures and ideologies.

CENTRESTAGE will host more than 30 fashion events in these three days, including a series of brand shows and seminars. The opening gala show on 9 September at 7pm, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will see the global launch of the latest collections from two designer brands – Derek Chan and Mite Chan's renowned brand DEMO from Hong Kong, as well as acclaimed Japanese designer Hideaki Shikama's Children of the discordance. Both Derek Chan and Hideaki Shikama were chosen as the 10 Asian Designer to Watch in 2020 by Fashion Asia Hong Kong. Watch the show live on CENTRESTAGE's website.

CENTRESTAGE will again be open to public and trade visitors throughout the entire show period, providing an ideal platform for visitors to share the joys of fashion and shopping. A wide array of interactive experiences empowered by AR and VR technologies will be offered at the fairground to enrich visitors' experience, including the brand new CENTREVERSE, a custom-built metaverse where visitors can interact and participate in fashion events using personalised avatars.

These are just among some of the highlights to look forward to at this year's CENTRESTAGE.

CENTRESTAGE Elites opening gala show

Date: 9 September (Fri)

Time: 7:00-7:30pm



CENTRESTAGE 2022

Date: 9-11 September (Fri to Sun)

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Halls 1A-C



