Shape Memory Alloy Market worth US$19.8 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 10.2% - IndustryARC

Growing Medical Devices Sector in the Medical and Healthcare Industry, the demand for Shape Memory Alloy Market would further flourish over the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Shape Memory Alloy Market size is forecast to reach US$19.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2027. The demand for the shape-memory alloy to produce implants in the medical and healthcare industry and to improve the sealing of aircraft doors in the aerospace industry is driving market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Key takeaways:1. The North American region dominates the Shape Memory Alloy Market owing to the rising growth in the automotive industry. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total automobile production in the U.S including cars and commercial vehicles reached 91,67,214 units in 2021, an increase of 4% in comparison to 2020.2. Rapidly rising demand for Shape-Memory Alloy in the aerospace industry to reduce the unpleasant plane noise produced during landing and to improve the sealing of aircraft doors has driven the growth of the Shape Memory Alloy Market.3. The increasing demand for Shape-Memory Alloy in the medical & healthcare sector, due to its usage in the production of dental implants, is projected to be a critical factor driving the growth of the Shape Memory Alloy Market in the upcoming years.4. However, the increasing cost of raw materials can hinder the growth of the Shape Memory Alloy Market.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Nickel-titanium alloy segment held the largest Shape Memory Alloy Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing medical & healthcare industry, specifically for medical implants, is leading the demand for nickel-titanium (nitinol) shape-memory alloys.2. Medical and Healthcare Industry held the largest Shape Memory Alloy Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.3. According to Invest India, the medical device sector is growing steadily at a CAGR of 15 percent over the last 3 years and the medical devices industry in India is poised for significant growth with the market size expected to reach US$50 billion by 2025.4. North America region dominated the Shape Memory Alloy Market share by 37% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027 due to the growing medical & healthcare and aerospace industries in the region.5. According to the article published by the Canadian Medical Association Journal (Cmaj Group) on "Ensuring adequate capital investment in Canadian healthcare", Canada's total healthcare capital funding has grown from US$2.3 billion to US$8.1 billion annually. Also, according to International Trade Administration, in Mexico, the total local production of medical devices and equipment increased from US$16.80 billion in 2020 to US$15.12 billion in 2021.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Shape Memory Alloy Industry are -1. SAES Getters2. ATI Specialty Alloys & Components3. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.4. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal5. Johnson Matthey