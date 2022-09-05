Blood Preparation Market Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2027
Blood Preparation Market
Blood Preparation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The whole blood which is a mixture of cells, colloids and crystalloids can be separated into different blood components namely packed red blood cell (PRBC) concentrate, platelet concentrate, fresh frozen plasma and cryoprecipitate. Each blood component is used for a different indication; thus the component separation has maximized the utility of one whole blood unit. Different components need different storage conditions and temperature requirements for therapeutic efficacy. A variety of equipment to maintain suitable ambient conditions during storage and transportation are in vogue. The blood components being foreign to a patient may produce adverse effects that may range from mild allergic manifestations to fatal reactions. Such reactions are usually caused by plasma proteins, leucocytes, red cell antigens, plasma and other pathogens. To avoid and reduce such complications, blood products are modified as leukoreduced products, irradiated products, volume reduced products, saline washed products and pathogen inactivated products. The maintenance of blood inventory forms a major concern of blood banking particularly of rare blood groups routinely and common blood groups during disasters. PRBCs can be stored for years using cryopreservation techniques. New researches in red cell cultures and blood substitutes herald new era in blood banking.
Key benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Blood preparation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Blood preparation market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Blood preparation market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Blood preparation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario analysis:
COVID-19 is an extremely infectious disease caused by the Coronavirus. Symptoms and conditions of the disease include mild to moderate respiratory discomfort. While most may recover without any need for special treatment, the virus can cause major issues or serious illness and even death in older individuals and persons with underlying medical problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers. The virus is spread from animals to humans, and thereafter from humans to humans. Coronavirus strains have been the cause of numerous deaths, and infections in the past. Outbreaks have been increasingly more regular over the past few decades, and there is an urgent need for accurate diagnostic methods for the coronavirus. The plasma therapy, called convalescent plasma treatment, requires blood plasma donations from people who have recovered from Covid-19.This plasma is administered to Covid-19 patients who could not generate sufficient antibodies against the virus so the need for blood preparation i.e. Plasma is need and will boost market growth.
Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact analysis:
Drivers:
Increased demand for Blood transfusion:
The growing demand for blood transfusion, highly needed blood during surgical procedures and increasing number of blood disorders to make up for extreme blood loss are stimulating the growth in blood preparation market. Increasing blood disorder prevalence and rising emergency surgeries in hospitals also expected to drive the market through the forecast period. Further, increased acceptance of advanced blood testing technologies has accelerated accurate diagnosis of hematological disorders. Other factors including growing demand for blood and its component due to the increase in target diseases, accidents, and surgeries is expected to drive the market for blood preparation market through the forecast period. In addition, growing emergency cases in the emergency departments coupled with rising demand for blood transfusion is expected to fuel the global blood preparation market growth. One of the primary factors which can obstruct the market growth is the high risk of blood transmission disease such as viral hemorrhagic fever, Hepatitis B and HIV.
Technological advancements:
Nevertheless, the opportunities present in the market will be highly extended by the development of advanced technologies for separating the blood components. The development of high-speed technology for separating blood components, the blood preparation market is expected to reach new heights. Companies are engaged in the development of advanced instruments for the easy preparation of blood components. The introduction of new oral anticoagulants and the re-launch of drugs such as Urokinase, the growing demand for source plasma, and the need for specific blood components such as packed red blood cells will create new growth opportunities for the market. Many companies are involved in the development of newer high-speed technologies and instruments for easily preparing blood components. The overall market has a significant opportunity to grow with the development of high speed technology to separate blood components without losing their activity.
Key segments covered:
By Product Type
Whole Blood
RBC
Plasma
Platelets
Blood Components
Whole Blood Components
Packed Red Cells
Leukocyte Reduced Red Blood Cells
Frozen Plasma
Platelet Concentrate
Cryoprecipitate
Blood Derivatives
By Application
Thrombocytosis
Pulmonary Embolism
Renal Impairment
Angina Blood Vessel Complications
Others
