Air Freshener Market | Electric air freshener segment accounted for 30.5% of the total air freshener market share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Air Freshener Market by Product Type, Application, and Type of Customers: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global air freshener market size was valued at $10,124.4 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $13,279.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the air freshener industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Moreover, increase in concerns over indoor air quality have led to a high demand for air fresheners worldwide. Furthermore, rapid growth in car sales along with a surge in number of pets ownerships and increase in consumers’ willingness to use premium air fresheners are expected to boost the growth of the global air freshener market. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global air freshener market. On the contrary, increase in demand for high-end lifestyles and luxury in everyday lives provides lucrative opportunity for the use of air fresheners in an extensive manner. The need for luxury has increased at a rapid pace due to rise in disposable income of individuals. Moreover, bad odor in hospitals or healthcare centers due to chemicals and bacterial infections fuels the demand for air fresheners. In near future, these areas would be prime opportunity areas for the growth of the air freshener industry.

Sprays/aerosols segment to maintain its leadership status by 2025

The sprays/aerosols segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in terms of revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2025. This segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to ease of availability across the world and widespread adoption for usage in cars. Based on type, the research also analyzes electric air fresheners, gels air fresheners, candles air fresheners, and others.

Individual customer segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on type of customer, the individual customer segment held the major share in the market in 2017, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in inclination of consumers toward sanitation along with premium products along with ease of accessibility. However, the enterprise customer segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025, owing to requirement of maintaining good hygiene in offices and other landmarks.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest CAGR

Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to inclination toward luxury in the populous countries such as India and China. However, Europe contributed the major share in 2017, accounting for more than one third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to presence of developed retail infrastructure that offers ease in availability.

Frontrunners of the industry

In terms of value, Europe contributed around one-third of the global air freshener market share in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., Henkel KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Car-Freshener Corporation, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Godrej Household Products Ltd., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Newell Brands.

The other market players (not profiled in this report) include Air Delights Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Rexair LLC, Beaumont Products, Inc., Scott's Liquid Gold, Dr. Marcus International, Jelly Belly UK, Pinnacle Horizons Pty Ltd, and Balev Corporation Eood.

