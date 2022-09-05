Linalool Market Size to Reach $696.2 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 4.2%: AMR

Linalool Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global linalool market was estimated at 462.6 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $696.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in use of linalool in cosmetics & toiletries and increased demand for plant based raw materials in various consumer products drive the growth of the global linalool market. On the other hand, constraints such as low consumer awareness of these industrial products and strict rules against chemical industries restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand for perfumes, body deodorants, soaps, and other personal care products is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

• The demand–supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility hampered the market growth during the pandemic, especially in the initial phase.

• Nevertheless, as the global situation is getting better, the linalool market is expected to revive soon.

The global linalool market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the synthetic segment held the major share in 2020, garnering 93% of the total market. The natural segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By application, the essential oils segment accounted for around four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The sedative segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR by 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global linalool market report include Royal DSM, Arora Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC., Chemical Point UG, Ernesto Ventós S.A., BASF, Symrise, Chemical Point UG, Robertet Group, and Menthaallied. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

