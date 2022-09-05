Caramel Market is set to register a CAGR of 5.3% and a market value of $3,650 million in 2020 - IndustryARC
Caramel is a type of candy that can be mixed with cream and other ingredients to make caramel sauce or soft caramel candy. It is obtained by heating sugar at 340 degrees Fahrenheit which is also called caramelization. Caramel puddings and caramel toppings are mostly consumed by the population owing to their delicious taste. Caramel contains a glazing agent that helps to prevent water loss from a surface. Caramel is a kind of confectionery product that is used as flavorings in desserts and fillings in various types of confectionery products. Caramel is also known as a binding agent for several types of candies such as caramel corn, etc. Caramel is a rich and very sweet taste that is easily found at most major grocery stores. The demand for confectionery products increases among the population which escalates the growth of the Caramel Market.
Key Takeaways:
In 2020, North America dominated the Carmel Market. This is owing to soaring advancements in technology that improve the development of the food and beverage sector. Moreover, the rising consumption of confectionery products, convenience foods increases the demand for caramel. This factor is enlarging the growth in Caramel Market.
2. The demand for confectionery products increases among the population which escalates the growth of the Caramel Market. Moreover, the rising development in the food and beverage sector is driving the growth of the Caramel Market.
3. The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided with a detailed analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Opportunities in the Caramel Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Caramel Market based on Function can be further distributed into Flavors, Colors, Toppings, Fillings, and Others. The Colors segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. Caramel color is used for coloring foods which helps to change the structure and texture that creates attraction among consumers to adopt coloring food.
2. The Bakery and Confectionery segment registered for the highest Caramel Market share in 2020. This is owing to the rising consumption of cakes, desserts, and various bakery products. Caramel is used extensively in bakery and confectionery products as it helps in enhancing the taste, post covid the bakery products sales has also increased by 5% which will likely push the caramel Market.
3. North America dominated the Caramel Market with a major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to soaring advancements in technology that improve the development of the food and beverage sector. Moreover, the rising consumption of confectionery products, convenience foods increases the demand for caramel. This factor enlarges the growth in Caramel Market.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Caramel industry are:
1. Kerry Group
2. Cargill
3. Ghirardelli
4. Bakels Worldwide
5. Nigay SAS
