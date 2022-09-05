Drug Abuse Testing Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth 2025

Drug abuse testing industry study provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Service, Sample Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025, the global drug abuse testing market was valued at $6,244 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,833 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025. A drug abuse test is a technique used to determine an individuals scope and degree of drug abuse/alcohol consumption. The test is usually performed for drugs of abuse such as marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, PCP, opioids (narcotics), and others. Overuse of prescribed & illicit drugs is the major driver of the drug abuse testing market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Express Diagnostics International Inc. The other key players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are OraSure, Alfa Scientific Designs, Lifeloc, MPD, Inc., Premier Biotech, Shimadzu, Psychemedics, SureHire, CannAmm, and Omega Laboratories.

The drug abuse testing market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of drug abuse across the globe as well as rise in strict guidelines by the government agencies against the use of drug abuse in various fields including sports, schools, workplaces, and others. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancements in drug abuse test devices that contribute to the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market.

The consumables segment by product & service generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of different consumables for drug testing such as assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators and controls, and others.

Based on sample type, the market is classified into urine, oral fluid (saliva), breath, hair, and other samples. Urine sample generated the highest revenue among all the samples. Urine testing has been well established in forensic toxicology with added versatility and easier sample collection.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the global drug abuse testing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on sample type, the hair sample is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on end user, the criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global drug abuse testing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

