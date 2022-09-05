LAMEA Biochip Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025

Biochips Market 2025

The Biochips market is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2%. Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive & restrict the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Biochip Market By Product, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 to 2025," the market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include bioMrieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

A biochip is a miniature integrated medical device, which performs numerous biological or biochemical reactions simultaneously. It is extremely small in size and consists of a microscope slide, which is made of glass, nylon or silicone. It is a collection of microarrays, arranged on a solid substrate, and performs tasks such as decoding genes, screening large numbers of biological analytes, and detecting contaminants within seconds.

Biochip adoption rates among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies were high in 2017. However, the educational and research institutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The biochip market is projected to witness significant growth in the near future due to factors such as increasing prevalence of life-threatening disorders, increase in the number of elderly people susceptible to cancer, increasing use of biochips, and high demand. Personal medications.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The lab-on-a-chip segment accounted for nearly 37% of the global biochip market in 2017.

• The genomics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2025.

• Hospitals and diagnostics centers accounted for about a quarter of the global market in 2017.

• Europe accounted for a quarter of the global market in 2017.

• LAMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

