Author Delores Young's new book "Throw the Dog a Bone" is an adorable tale following the adventures of Clover as he fends for himself after being abandoned

Recent release "Throw the Dog a Bone" from Page Publishing author Delores Young tells the charming and engaging story of Clover, an adventurous puppy whose owner must abandon him after losing his job and being forced to move into a dog-less shelter. Taking pity on Clover, a kind leprechaun aids the dog in finding his owner and reuniting the two for good.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delores Young, who enjoys catching the sunrise every morning and staying fit, has completed her new book "Throw the Dog a Bone": a heartwarming story of a loyal dog who finds himself on his own after his owner is forced to abandon him, and the helpful leprechaun that helps to reunite the two.

"It all started with a dog named Clover. I named him after the four-leaf clover," writes Young. "His owner, Mr. Tate, took Clover to the park to get rid of him because he lost his job, and his whole life changed, and he could no longer afford to take care of Clover. It was cheaper to throw that bone and tell Clover to fetch.

"That was how it happened. Clover looked at the big, juicy bone. When Mr. Tate threw that bone, Clover ran as fast as he could to get the bone and make Mr. Tate proud. When Clover brought back the bone to Mr. Tate, he found Mr. Tate was gone."

Young continues, "Two sore hearts apart were mended in this story. The leprechaun played a big magical part making that happen! The leprechaun and clover spent valuable time together. It was a lot of educational sightseeing in Ireland, seeing the sea creatures at the Aquarian Ocean World and learning the names of mysterious castles. Find out what keeps the grass so green and beautiful."

Published by Page Publishing, Delores Young's moving tale shows the enduring love a dog and owner have for one another and how it can even mend Clover's feelings of betrayal. Along the way, Clover makes lots of new friends, both furry and human alike, that encourage him onwards to find his own happiness. Accompanied by bright and vibrant illustrations, readers of all ages will enjoy following along with Clover's journey over and over again as they discover the power of forgiveness and kindness.

