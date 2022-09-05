Page Publishing proudly presents "Page Publishing Poetry Anthology Volume 8", a compendium of modern poetry reflecting on life from a collection of contemporary authors

Recent release "Page Publishing Poetry Anthology Volume 8" from Page Publishing is a powerful and stirring assemblage of poetry that takes an eye-opening look at the human condition, and obstacles readers face in this day and age. Crafted by a collection of modern poets and free thinkers, each section is strung together by a common theme of emotional bonds, and how one life is connected to others.

AHWAHNEE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest installment in the "Page Publishing Poetry Anthology" from Page Publishing presents the writings of contemporary authors, Margie Lee Blackmer, Dr. Rachel Zohar Dulin, Gina Douglas, Taylor Johnston, Albert Thompson, Courtney Ray Mitchell, Brandon Penrod, Crystal L. Goss, Russell Conwell Walker Jr., and Shakara Smith-Curry. Using a mixture of styles within their writing, each author uses their voices to comment on the spiritual, emotional, and physical aspects of the modern world.

No matter where life takes us all, one theme that remains constant is we all experience heartache and joy along the way. There is a purpose in every season and in the end we all are connected in more ways than we may believe.

Published by Page Publishing, "Page Publishing Poetry Anthology Volume 8" will open up the hearts and minds of readers who take the first step on an incredible and insightful journey through this compilation of powerful writings. Happiness, sorrow, and the everlasting light of hope await those who open themselves up to the words held within.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Page Publishing Poetry Anthology Volume 8" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

