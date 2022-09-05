Authors Sheri Wilson and JJ Huffman's new book "The Hunter's Daughter" follows a series of ghastly murders rocking the small resort town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Recent release "The Hunter's Daughter" from Page Publishing authors Sheri Wilson and JJ Huffman introduces Detective James Wolfe, who struggles to stop a brutal killer while battling small-town prejudice and intolerance.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Sheri Wilson and JJ Huffman have completed their new book "The Hunter's Daughter": a gripping and potent novel about a detective struggling to solve a murder case amid small-town bigotry.

The murder victims in each instance are attorneys and other members of local law enforcement. When Wolfe's partner is violently killed, he gets teamed up with Detective Kelly Simpson, and the duo race from grisly murder scene to scene, desperate to uncover the identity of the killer or killers.

Author Sheri Wilson lives in rural Oregon. She has always dreamed of writing a novel, and she is proud to be a part of this journey. She feels passionate about sharing different perspectives and helping readers understand other lifestyles and points of view.

Author JJ Huffman was borne in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. As a young child, he moved to Tacoma, Washington, and was introduced to a diverse portion of the American population. Current events have convinced JJ that now is the time for these tales to be told. He's excited to team up with Sheri and have the privilege of his voice being heard.

The authors begin their work, writing, "His breath clouds the frigid air as he quietly closes the rear door of his blue SUV. He steps away and hangs the rifle over his right shoulder so that he can bury his hands deep in the camouflage-patterned wool jacket he's wearing. His pants, also wool, are a simple olive green, the fabric silent as he walks along the rough path likely made by deer through the tangled bushes. His face, neck, and head are covered by a dark brown ski mask. Only his eyes are exposed to the brisk morning air. The dark gray boots on his feet dig into the soft layer of leaves covering the ground."

Published by Page Publishing, Sheri Wilson and JJ Huffman's captivating tale follows Wolfe as he does his best to balance his responsibilities as a divorced father of an impressionable twelve-year-old daughter and those as a homicide detective.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Hunter's Daughter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

