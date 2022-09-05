God's Word is Life Changing, and There Are Alternatives for Those Who Don't Take to Rote Memorization

Xulon Press presents a unique perspective on Scripture memorization.

MADERA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jerilyn Pallesi Von Flue encourages readers to tie Scripture together with their daily memories in Make a Memory Every Day: God's Word Will Change Your Life ($13.99, paperback, 9781662857386; $5.99, e-book, 9781662857393).

Long-term Bible readers will sing the praises of memorizing God's Word in order to apply it to their daily lives, but some people struggle to remember Bible verses. Von Flue walks her readers through the process on spending time in God's presence every day and connecting each verse to a memory from the day, helping to store it.

"I felt like I've had a book in me for a long time and it just needed to get out. My word was obedience this year and this is my act of obedience. If this just inspires one person to help change the course of their life then I've done my job in being obedient to what God has called me to do," said Von Flue.

Jerilyn Pallesi Von Flue is a central California native with a background in sales. She owned her own retail business for 10 years and has spent the past 17 years as a manager/realtor with Century 21. Von Flue values her family and infusing fun into everything she does.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Make a Memory Every Day is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Jerilyn Pallesi Von Flue, Salem Author Services, 559 213-0246, jerilynvonflue@gmail.com

