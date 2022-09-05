God is Still Powerful and Acting in and through His Children

Xulon Press presents first-hand stories from the mission field.

WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kathleen Hollop shares testimonies from her experiences preaching the Gospel around the world in The Real God You Need to Know His Name is Jesus: He is no longer a baby in a manger. ($25.49, paperback, 9781662856129; $9.99, e-book, 9781662856136).

Over the years, Hollop has carried God's Word to people in Africa, Asia and South America, and witnessed His salvation, deliverance and healing. She encourages readers that, through the Holy Spirit, they too can stand against the devil and his forces and claim the victory in Jesus' Name.

"This book is written to bring people into the reality that there is a God, who created them, who loves them, and who has a divine purpose and plan for their lives. It brings Biblical truths to people in practical ways so they can apply them to their lives," said Hollop.

Kathleen Hollop is a missionary who has followed God's call all over the world, holding crusades, preaching in churches, seminars, conferences and camp meetings, as well as on radio and TV.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Real God You Need to Know His Name is Jesus is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

