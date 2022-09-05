Jesus Holds His Children's Hands On The Path To Healing

Xulon Press presents a true story of overcoming tribulation by facing pain, not burying it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author EC Thomas shares the story of a man confronting his past in order to move into the future in FRANCIS: Finding Comfort While Going Through Tribulation ($15.99, paperback, 9781662857768; $7.99, e-book, 9781662857775).

Francis sought pastoral counseling in order to deal with the shame, fear, depression, and general hopelessness he felt. It proved to be a difficult process, forcing him to re-live some very painful experiences, but he emerged from the other side with Jesus as his foundation and a renewed passion for life.

"I hope this book causes people to have conversations about our human pain, and teaches us to encourage each other to find comfort and joy as we overcome tribulations in this life," said Thomas.

E.C. Thomas is an ordained minister with over thirty years of ministry experience. He has board certifications in Pastoral Counseling and Clinical Hypnosis. Thomas earned his undergraduate degree in Christian Ministry with a concentration in Pastoral Ministry from Lee University, and he earned a Master degree in Bible Teaching from Columbia International University. Thomas has an Educator's Certificate from the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and is professionally certified for All Levels in Bible Teaching.

