Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,021 in the last 365 days.

Jesus Holds His Children's Hands On The Path To Healing

Xulon Press presents a true story of overcoming tribulation by facing pain, not burying it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author EC Thomas shares the story of a man confronting his past in order to move into the future in FRANCIS: Finding Comfort While Going Through Tribulation ($15.99, paperback, 9781662857768; $7.99, e-book, 9781662857775).

Francis sought pastoral counseling in order to deal with the shame, fear, depression, and general hopelessness he felt. It proved to be a difficult process, forcing him to re-live some very painful experiences, but he emerged from the other side with Jesus as his foundation and a renewed passion for life.

"I hope this book causes people to have conversations about our human pain, and teaches us to encourage each other to find comfort and joy as we overcome tribulations in this life," said Thomas.

E.C. Thomas is an ordained minister with over thirty years of ministry experience. He has board certifications in Pastoral Counseling and Clinical Hypnosis. Thomas earned his undergraduate degree in Christian Ministry with a concentration in Pastoral Ministry from Lee University, and he earned a Master degree in Bible Teaching from Columbia International University. Thomas has an Educator's Certificate from the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and is professionally certified for All Levels in Bible Teaching.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. FRANCIS is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

EC Thomas, Salem Author Services, 704-345-0986, Ecthomas02@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

Jesus Holds His Children's Hands On The Path To Healing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.