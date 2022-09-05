When Your Hope for the Future Is Stolen from You, To Whom Do You Turn?

Xulon Press presents a story of heartache and of hope for French speakers.

LEOMINISTER, Mass., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sheila Guilloux uses a fictional story to represent the plight of Haitian women in Le cauchemar dans l'innocence ($16.99, paperback, 9781662854804; $7.99, e-book, 9781662854811).

When 18-year-old Cleo left her native village in the Haitian countryside to pursue her education in Port-au-Prince, she was brave and innocent, full of hope for the future. One night, a man assaults and rapes her, changing her view of herself and of others. In spite of the violence and humiliation she experienced, however, she also discovers the love and support of friends and family who pull her from the darkness.

This is a "novel about the sincerity and strength of friendship, courage, resilience and love," said Guilloux.

Sheila Guilloux was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She now lives in the United States and works for the state of Massachusetts in the medical field. She has one child.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Le cauchemar dans l'innocence is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Sheila Guilloux, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, inquiry@salemauthorservices.com

SOURCE Xulon Press